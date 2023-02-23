Home » News » horoscope » Numerology Today, February 23: How Compatible is Number 2 with Number 6 and Number 7

Numerology Today, February 23: How Compatible is Number 2 with Number 6 and Number 7

Numerology Today, February 23: Number 2 and 6 greatly work for community, social causes, welfare, government and country

By: Pooja Jainn

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 00:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Numerology Today, February 23: 7 is quite rational in thinking whereas 2 always listens to its heart which leads to create dissatisfaction in relationships.
Numerology Today, February 23: 7 is quite rational in thinking whereas 2 always listens to its heart which leads to create dissatisfaction in relationships. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

NUMBER 2

MASTER PLANET: Moon

NUMBER 6

Its a win win sort of a relationship between number 2 and 6. Both are the numbers of commitment, therefore reasoning to be the best combinations for marriage and business partnership. 6 is rich in family and friends connects, and 2 encourages to build emotional elements to beautifying those relationships. It’s a portal of responsibilities that carries commitment and duties.

Number 2 will have to learn to attain emotional balance while working with 6. These two numbers greatly work for community, social causes, welfare, government and country. Owners of 6, be it sole or partnership firm, can set total of their business mobile at 2. Similarly people with strong 2 and working in milk, beauty products, decor, commissioning, defence services, clothes, medicines, jewellery, water, law and food should set mobile total at 6 for best opportunities.

NUMBER 7

It is generally found that 2 come across 7 quite often and thus found to be like alliances, but will always have conflicts of thoughts between them. 7 is quite rational in thinking whereas 2 always listens to its heart which leads to create dissatisfaction in relationships. But at the same time, 7 and 2 prove to be supportive and cordial with one another in all paces of life.

Business partners with such set of planets performs well in terms of drawing profits and goodwill. But name total of 7 should be prohibited by people born with 2. Both if them are recommended to perform milk abhishek of Lord Shiva as 2 which is lord Moon and 7 which is planet ketu are followers of Lord Shiva. This will exuberantly support with blessings of Lord Shiva.

