Numerology Today, February 24: How Compatible is Number 2 with Number 8 and Number 9

NUMBER 2

MASTER PLANET: Moon

NUMBER 8

There is always a genuine and generous relation between both these numbers. They always respect and sympathize to each others. This way 2s and 8s make compatible combination. 8 which is Lord Shani and 2 which is Lord Moon are true followers of Lord Shiva, therefore all the rituals related to Lord Shiva indirectly becomes the reason to attain pure blessings of these numbers. It’s is recommended through numerous that 2 can fall in partnership with 8 in business which proves successful.

Couple with combination should be careful of getting misused and misguided by external people. They should use Blue colour with maximum possibilities.

NUMBER 9

The number 9 belongs to planet Mars which makes person gain humanity and popularity. But if it pairs with 2, there will be possibility of confused or scattered brain. 9 is intelligent enough to take rational decision, whereas 2 swift away from practical thoughts. This causes disputes between married or unmarried couples. Also 2s and 9s tend to justify their actions rather than accepting fault. Thus numerology analysis gives lesser to relations between 2s and 9s.

Business firms have been successful between these numbers specially from law, medical, jewellery, astrology, vastu consultancies, gas vessels, property dealers, petrol and education backgrounds.

