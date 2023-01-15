Numerology Today, January 15: Significance and Meaning of Alphabet C and D

ALPHABET C

People having names which begin with alphabet C are quite changeable. They are also considered to be flexible, and stubbornness is far off them. They can go to extremes in guaranteeing that their desires are fulfilled, but maintains their generosity and principles.

People with alphabet C as the first letter are considered to always approach in a creative manner rather than a conventional process. They can be artistic at the same time manipulative. They are mentally alert and it is very difficult to beat them in arguments. They somehow manage to win the situation and turns it in their favour, but they need to learn the fact that victory is not all that satisfactory until and unless it provide peace and prosperity. Eg: Chirag, Carol

Wear Sandalwood on forehead in the morning

LUCKY COLOURS: Orange and violet

ALPHABET D

People having names which begin with alphabet D, are self-confident and remain in control. This lead them to immense success. D is a lucky alphabet which can go to any height. They are creative and have the ability to convert their ideas into real. They are object oriented and enjoys prosperity throughout. They are very frugal with words but manage to convey a lot which makes them excellent leaders and salesman.

They are conscious of the truth. They respect others and want the same for themselves. They hold the highest-rated place in the society and dignified position in workplace. Their sense of humour is also cherishing and full of life therefore making them a magnetic personality in the crowd. Eg: Deyaan, Devna

Keep your surrounding neat and clean

LUCKY COLOURS: Blue and grey

