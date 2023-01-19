Numerology Today, January 19: Significance and Meaning of Alphabet G and H

ALPHABET G

People having names which begins with G are honest, straight and dignified. They are magnetic and charming. They live as per profound moral and intellectual values. They plan and organize their lives well and have enormous self-control. Their refined language and values purely is a mark of grand achievements.

They are also humble, down to earth and success doesn’t take other head. They need to remember to only listen to their intuition and remain cold to other’s influence. This alphabet is already blessed with perfect decision making ability, so do take your own steps and strategies. Keep a copper or bronze medal in any form with you

LUCKY COLOURS: Yellow

ALPHABET H

People whose names begin with this alphabet are self-centered and can be shrewd at times. They are smart enough to lead their ambition, they have inordinate ambition and believe in pomp and show. People surrounding them feel for them that these kind of people lives in a world of hypocrisy and deception.

They need to change their attitude towards people those who are lower than them. These people can be object oriented but need to remember that professionalism should be followed genuinely. Although they remain uninfluenced by others, they get carried away with the environment which provides indulgence.

They lead in the career related to public speeches, politics, and glamour media manufacturing and artistic field. There 8s possible struggle in married life also but somehow professional life wins accolades. Maintain softness in speech and behavior

Please avoid non veg, liquor, tobacco, leather and other animal skin products

LUCKY COLOURS: Blue

Maintain neatness in surroundings Physical exercising is compulsory Feed and serve animals always Follow Ayurveda.

