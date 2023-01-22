Numerology Today, January 22: Significance and Meaning of Alphabet M and N

ALPHABET M

People whose name begins with this alphabet are outgoing, refined, influencing, kind hearted, generous and moral. Their simplicity often becomes trump for them as they are true and out spoken. Their many ups and downs in the life could be diluted with their own will power, also their indulge in materialism suppress status due to desire to show that they are higher than others.

People with M have immense capacity to take right decision related to profession and personal life. They are attractive intelligent, glamorous, intuitive, lucky and risk takers which makes them a business tycoon.

Keep Tulsi ji plant in the house. Feed and serve animals always. Wear metallik watch instead of leather belt. Distribute housekeeping materials in orphanage. Avoid non-vegetarian, liquor, tobacco and leather.

ALPHABET N

The alphabet indicates impediments, hardships, wait, losses and struggles. But fortunately their strong personality and determination makes it so easy to cope with these difficulties and make them a star of the field. They gave this unique skill of helping others and expressing empathy, therefore they are the people in society who rely upon. They enjoy excellent group of friends. They are totally domestic persons, simple, straight forward, creative and honorable. People in sports, designing, retail garments, technology and beauty can choose such names.

Keep a Rudraksh in your bag to enhance the energy of Mercury. Keep a 5 step bamboo plant on working table.

Lucky colours: Green and white.

Lucky day: Wednesday

Lucky no.: 5.

