NUMBER 1

There seems to be a clash between your personality and the plans you set to execute today. But something new in life will happen, it could be either a new friend or a new investment in business, new job, new house or new place. Property matters will flow smoothly. Money benefits are high. Remember not to be lazy in working. Medical practitioners will have a special day today.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow and blue

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATE: Red lentils in Aashram

NUMBER 2

Remember to maintain your self respect and don’t bend before others. Time to fulfill promises and commitment. Your hard work of past will be repaid today. Export, import, travel agencies, stock market and partnership firms to celebrate success. But accounts need to reviewed to control bad debts.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATE: Water to cattle

NUMBER 3

Wear a red thread around the wrist of your right hand always. You will be flexible enough to work in all situations therefore success is not far away. You must be careful in your profession today as a man can cheat with his tricks. Creative people to gain fame. Sports coaches to hold victory and money reward. Beautiful time to express love to partner.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATE: Sunflower oil to poor

NUMBER 4

Perform milk abhishekam of Lord Shiva and Rahu Pooja. Also stay away from trusting anyone in your personal matters. Donation of green leafy vegetables will help out in all situations. Financial gains are high and you will also be appreciated for performance. You will be too busy to spend time with family and friend, so quietly listen to their complaints. Charity is must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Footwear to beggars

NUMBER 5

Keep a crystal lotus on your table to enhance prosperity. An ideal day to propose your feelings to partner. A great day to sign official documents as well going out for trip. Actors, public figure to receive applauds all corners of place. Remember to avoid indulgence as it could be trick to trap you by enemies.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Green fruits to children on orphanage

NUMBER 6

Chant the mantra of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi in mornings. Feeling of completeness will fulfill your life today. You will enjoy all kinds of benefits on this day. Family affection and support will bring prosperity. The day will spent in luxury. Designers and Actors to enjoy special luck and stability.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6 and 9

DONATE: White Rice to poor

NUMBER 7

You can get slow and get delayed in progress but it is temporary. Soon the time will arrive to review your performance and you will gain monetary growth in all walks of life. Beware of mediators. Sportsperson should stay away from competitions to avoid further disputes. Senior members of family will increase luck in life.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal and yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATE: Bronze metal

NUMBER 8

Outgoing people should control stepping out, to avoid taking risk today. You will be stressed at work, as targets will most likely get overloaded. Time to enjoy leadership, as all people around are loyal followers of yours. Need to take care of health. Charity will play magical role. Please avoid traveling today.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Umbrella to poor

NUMBER 9

Women should wear kumkum to strengthen the aura of the personality. Politicians and sportsperson to enjoy rewards and recognition. The day is full of energy and enthusiasm. Use this to channelize in a direction towards your objectives. Financial gains and property registrations are likely to happen today smoothly.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Cosmetic items to domestic helper

