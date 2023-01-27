ALPHABET O

People whose names begin with this letter are self-centred but bold. They see many ups and downs in life but never give up till the end. This trait of the personality make them rise from the most abysmal of low profiles. They grow to very high position and make large number of friends as well as enemies.

They are often cheated due to the losses in life which make them a great learner. But it also leaves them with the shrewd mentality as well. Their ambitions drive them to greatness and make them wealthy, though wealth comes a little late in life. The alphabet O radiates infinite thoughts in mind therefore making person restless, so adopting meditation fetches best fortune.

LUCKY COLOUR: Sky white

Sky white Keep a white handkerchief with you always

ALPHABET P

People whose names begin with this alphabet remains outwordly calm despite immense turmoil in life. They are noble and have enormous ability to give joy. They have no ill-will towards anyone. They have pure thoughts and deeds. They are never been sad despites many problems. They help friends even at a personal lost. They like to be in peaceful surroundings and are strong believer of God and follow all the rituals.

They remain prosperous, lucky, stable and wealthy throughout. Their aura is strong to influence others with their positive energy. They are impressive and charismatic. Females with this names specially proves lucky to the spouses. Their luck enhances is more after marriage. Business women of cosmetics and luxury items should choose the name of the business with letter P to gain great achievement and success

LUCKY COLOURS: Yellow and pink

Perform milk abhishek of Lord Shiva.

Wear silver, gold or diamond instead of artiffical jwellery

Keep water in Kalash and place in the north east area of the house

Donate milk to cattles or poor

Avoid non-veg food, liquor, tobacco and leather .

