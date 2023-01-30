Numerology Today, January 30: Check Predictions for Monday Here

NUMBER 1

There is a bright offer to succeed in sales and politics as your knowledge will impress the interviewer. People at work and in relationships will hold high regards for you. It’s a day to exhibit the political side of your personality. Enjoying family functions, attending music concerts, arranging events or applying for interviews, all will be excellent. Buying property should be avoided. Business of stationery, school, restaurants, counseling books, digital marketing, metals, creative classes and sports academies will gain high profits. Children will have overload of studies.

MASTER COLOURs: Yellow and Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATE: Sandalwood in temple

NUMBER 2

Ignore criticism from people as they are not your well-wishers. Avoid being too flexible and receptive to all as today because your soft nature will hurt you. You will feel carrying many liabilities, therefore you should not make investments. You will also feel dominated and controlled by others in love relations. Today is the day to use money to delegate responsibilities. Students, manufacturers, retailers, brokers and sportsperson to wait for a day to see high ratings in the performance.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATE: Milk in orphanage

NUMBER 3

Your creativity and imagination style shall make a beautiful day for writers and musicians. People will be surprised by your speech. All the decisions taken today will turn in your favour for near future. Investments plan related to stock will see slow returns. Those in love will feel blessed, but they must exchange their feelings through words. Government officers should be careful about new job entrants. Don’t forget to chant your guru’s name before starting your day.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATE: Books in ashrams

NUMBER 4

You should take care of health and take the support of meditation to release stress today. Money will come, but at the cost of many liabilities. Construction business and medical field will face fast movement but stock investment will see slow positive changes. Students to follow meditation as it will help to release stress. Marketing guys should remember the more you travel, higher is the success and are likely to hit their month end targets. Avoid having non-veg today and liquor.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Salty food to street animals

NUMBER 5

Today you will experience less of liabilities more of profitable assets. A day to share inner feelings with spouse or close friend. Don’t fall in trap of liabilities like loans. Luck will play its role during second half of the day so try to finish task by then. Fast movement is favourable for those in sales and especially in sports. Students will also enjoy their academic achievements today. People in love will have several instances to get diverted, so keep honesty at first.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Green fruits vegetables

NUMBER 6

Perform Shukra Pooja to enhance the power of the planet. Students and politicians to choose new opportunity wisely as will turn favourable. You will feel insecure and uneasy in personal relations. Those who are looking for property to set up new factory will be able to choose a nice option. Go out to attend presentations or play sports as you must run away from past.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: White sweets to ashrams

NUMBER 7

The day demands wisdom and research in new assignments. Public figures, politicians, software and hardware engineers, builders, astrologers, makeup artist, and sportsman for winning the war like a hero. The day seems victorious law suits. Please avoid arguments with love partners as there can be a breakup situation. Relationship will replenish without arguments. Must read and chant guru mantra to keep a wisdom high. Sportsperson will be rewarded and recognized. Money lenders and bankers should be careful today.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Bronze or Copper metal piece in any form

NUMBER 8

Beware of people around as there is a chance of cheating and misbehave. Benefits are high as you will be able to finish the task on time. Must visit temple to express your gratitude to God who has given your money, fame, wisdom, respect and affection of family members. Travel with luxury is also possible. You will find your life running busy and complicated but it’s is temporary phase. Doctors and financers will receive accolades of successful operations. A beautiful day to turn your romantic feelings into reality.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Watermelon to a beggar

NUMBER 9

It is an ideal day for social uplifting specially for people dealing in acting, media, anchoring, sales and marketing. A beautiful day to approach mediator for tenders and property. Sportsperson, businessmen, teachers, bankers, musicians and actors and students should take a step forward in documentation as its favourable. If you are into stock market, buying stock in bulk is recommended. Wearing red and purple combination enhances luck and stability. Please take care of your eyes today. Also avoid travel and try to work online for today.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATE: Red masoor to domestic helper.

