ALPHABET S

People whose names begin with S alphabet makes friend very easily. They are creative and intelligent but can use people to advance their own interest. They are intimately linked with the masses. They are truly loyal but indecisiveness makes them slow and causes less growth. They are easily chosen as a leader of the group by the group mates because of their friendly and amicable attitude.

They are flexible enough to adjust in any situation which makes them highly successful provided they keep their self interest completely aside.

They are successful politicians, businessman, media persons, sportspersons and actors. The alphabet S for students prove to be lucky as well as growing. They should always focus on higher studies and maintaining mass communication.

Bright colours like yellow ,orange, white, red, blue etc should be worn while attending important meetings. They can work both in native place and abroad with equal amount of luck in success. Their spouses contribute equally in their life to attain prosperity. They are beautiful parents as well as children.

Please donate wheat in ashrams. Offer water to Lord Surya and chant his name. Keep artificial sunflowers at workplace in the north wall. Keep turmeric powder in bathing water before bathing, atleast once a week. Keep a non leather bag or wallet regularly. Avoid non-vegetarian, liquor, tobacco, animal skin and leather.

