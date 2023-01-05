Numerology Today, January 5: Check Predictions for Thursday Here

NUMBER 1

Event companies, steel manufacturers, directors, farmers, stock brokers should use the day in taking risks for business. Love feelings can be proposed today as there is some luck playing behind. Family life also seems enjoying luck and favour. A beautiful day to smile as you will receive gifts, proposal, rewards or support from loved ones.

MASTER COLOUR: Green and grey

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 1 and 5

DONATE: Green seeds in temple

NUMBER 2

It is a make and break up day which revolves around resolving and settlements. Men will enjoy leadership today and women will enjoy their self-confidence, yet there is delay in their performance results. Parents, it’s the time to invest money and effort both for children’s future. High romance will strengthen the relationship of couples. Wearing white in important meetings or interviews will bring high luck.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2 and 6

DONATE: Salt to poor

NUMBER 3

There is a great opportunity to enlarge your business or social network. The day demands dedication through hard work to bring best results. Relationship will suffer today if you don’t communicate, so you must not keep silent. Creative people will have best time for investment and returns. Thinking of opening a venture can be successfully done today. Educationists, hoteliers, musicians and politicians to have promotions and publicity. Businessmen to meet clients post lunch.

MASTER COLOUR: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATE: Kumkum in ashrams

NUMBER 4

Avoid electric instruments at the center of the house. Keep your surrounding always clean and tidy to fetch positive effects of planet Rahu. Keep marketing strategies on action and let luck play its role. Though, it keeps you busy today, the day concludes with success performances all due to great luck playing behind. Youngsters to share love feelings. Avoid Non Vegetarian foods.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal and grey

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Salted veg food to poor

NUMBER 5

A luxurious and romantic day to enjoy relationships. You will go for a short journey today with all comforts. Meeting a special person is highly predictable. Shop what you want today as be it a big or a small thing, all turns beautifully best. Must invest in stock or property. A day to go for approval of promotion and appraisal. You will also meet your love and stability in career.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Green plants

NUMBER 6

You will receive appraisal and money benefits today and strengthen your brand image. All the targets will be hit today and you will create your identity like a winner. Sportsman to hit goals and hold victory in matches. Homemakers to feel thankful to God for all the respect and affection given by your family. Government officers to enjoy new profile and promotion. Artist will be able to impress mass. Property deals will be handled easily. Marriage proposals are on the way.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6 and 2

DONATE: Sugar in orphanage or old age home

NUMBER 7

It is a day to unhide your true feelings Love and affection surrounding you will fulfill all you dreams today. Don’t forget to donate Yellow Pulses today. Must start your venture with a small brand. Whatever decisions made today should be reviewed financially as you can’t trust your auditors today. Music lovers and sports guys should participate on a bigger platform and plan to travel for career growth.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Wheat in ashrams

NUMBER 8

Luck will favor and reduces your hard work today to gain high success, especially for doctors, sales guys, contractors, manufacturers, Students and Sportsmen. Self-confidence will help you come out of any difficulty today. It’s a beautiful day to do charity to cattle. Love relations will be healthy between couples. Doctors and Manufacturers to receive monetary benefits. It’s best day to buy machinery and invest in property. Physical fitness might suffer due to stress, so adopt a firm of Yoga before sleep.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

NUMBER 9

You will remain an apple eye of all, provided you learn to bent down and mingle with all. An ideal day to make business investments or giving interview. Also the day can be favorable to youngsters to impress their partners. Creative youngsters to take action on their plans. Another best day to enjoy mass speaking, attending an event, hosting a party, shop jewelry or giving competitive exam.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9 and 6

DONATE: Watermelon to poor.

