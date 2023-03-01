Numerology Today, March 1: How Compatible is Number 3 with Number 1 and Number 2

NUMBER 3

MASTER PLANET: Jupiter

NUMBER 1

1 and 3 makes is the most powerful and impactive combination in terms of knowledge and expression. Number 1 is Lord Surya, but Number 3, which is Jupiter is called the guru of all planets, is also the guru of Number 1.

Therefore the person who has strongly placed 1 and 3 in his birth chart, is highly skilled, knowledgeable, expressive, talented, sociable and intelligent. This is because the person has immense power of 3 which enlightens like a planet jupiter and empowers the brightness of number 1 through Lord Surya.

This combination is majorly popular among leaders, be it political or corporate. The number one and three has produced great businessman, CAs, actors, directors, artists, scientists, financers, teachers, public speakers and sports captains. Student with this combination should always aim at a high level colleges and plan to pursue high studies in scientific field.

NUMBER 2

It’s a situation of compromises and settlements between number 3 and 2. It’s difficult to judge them when they work together with respect to the performance outcome. They are definitely compatible but with mutual adjustments. Partners with such numbers need to control domination and work for common benefits for best results.

To enjoy the best of their time 2 should use its intuition in decisions, and 3 should it’s broad social network while acting in business operations. Couple should work in cooperation and coordination. Business of medical products, education, interior decor, musician, food, sports and events proves lucky and success full for natives of 3 and 2.

