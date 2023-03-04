Numerology Today, March 4: How Compatible is Number 3 with Number 6 and 9

NUMBER 3

MASTER PLANET: Jupiter

NUMBER 6

Number 3 and number 6 represent creativity and numerous talent. 6 represent responsibility and commitment, while 3 is all about expression and object oriented. They resist to take responsibilities and follow promises. They are very soft hearted and over trustworthy to others. This quality of three makes them distant relative of number 6. And in this context, 6 repels 3, otherwise they both share common success and achievement.

They are excellent speakers and know artistically how to exhibit their skills, therefore making them an honourable public speakers and financial gainers. As both are extremely creative, they have proved to produce some great designers, painters, singers, musicians, sportsperson as well as politicians.

Females in the house have been loyal and favourite of all in the family. They always approach to solve any problem in their own unique creative way. They should collectively perform rituals of Lord Krishna and goddess Radha and offer Misri to Tulsi ji plant for the best outcome of their relative planets.

NUMBER 9

Number 9 and 3 get along well and are close buddies. They are like opposite poles and thus maintain attractive between them. They are absolutely marvelous business partners and married couples. Married couple can also work together or do business, if they enjoy such existence of numbers in their date of birth.

Glamour industry, scientists, designing, stock markets, educationists, doctors and astrologers with such 9 and 3 cater lot of fame and money in life. They benefit opposite gender and proves lucky for them. All they have to remember is to be generous and giving in nature, rest all fall in its place. Wear clothes from red or orange family in important meetings.

