Oracle Speaks, November 16, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Wednesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

LUCKY SIGN - A peacock

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

A couple of things those are stuck, might just begin to get resolved. A new person in the team brings in a good energy. A family get together is likely to happen by the weekend.

LUCKY SIGN – A yellow sofa

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

It’s time you communicate what you really intend to do. You might be misunderstood. Someone who trusts you may also feel betrayed. Spending time with your children might help with your concern about them.

LUCKY SIGN – A blooming flower

CANCER: JULE 22- JULY 22

It’s a good day to bond with like-minded people around you. Simply reconnect & revisit. A few relatives might be planning to visit you soon. Steer clear from the neighbourhood nonsense, it might not be worth your time and energy.

LUCKY SIGN – A silicon mould

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

An assignment that you feel is up to the mark might still need your attention. An old colleague might be feeling envious of your series of accomplishments. Beware of any petty theft.

LUCKY SIGN– A graffiti wall

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

There might be a new understanding about some old and pending matters. A friend who’s been seeking your advice might not be actually using it. A loan repayment might become easier.

LUCKY SIGN – A black crystal

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

If you need to reach somewhere important, you must work accordingly and use the resources. Some entertainment in the evening might be on the cards. Some fitness practice might be an answer to your questions.

LUCKY SIGN– teak wood

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

It’s the season of new friendships. You may decide to overcome your past experiences and learn to trust. Your bank work might need your attention. Along with your investments. A land deals likely to get signed.

LUCKY SIGN – A pearl

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Someone in the neighbourhood may prove really helpful. You might still not be ready to trust your kids with someone else, but you may need to change this attitude. There might be an urgent travel requirement for you.

LUCKY SIGN – A clear quartz

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You might need to promote yourself sometimes and it’s a good thing. They might be less deserving people who are moving faster than you. Try to make most of your healthy working environment. Some retail therapy might be therapeutic.

LUCKY SIGN – A black dot

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Staying practical all the time might make you irritable and you might lose touch with your real emotions. Someone has been remembering you stays far. You might try to experiment with something of importance and that’s totally avoidable. Invest wisely.

LUCKY SIGN – an emerald

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may need to maximise your efforts for an important assignment as a lot of people might be depending on it. If you are in the public dealing domain, it might be a hectic day for you. Avoid travelling long distance if possible.

LUCKY SIGN – A feather

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

