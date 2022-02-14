Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date, Time, Rituals and Significance

Pradosh Vrat is an important Hindu festival. It honours Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is celebrated on the Trayodashi tithi of both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha, which occurs twice in each Hindu calendar month.

In Hindi, the word ‘pradosh’ signifies ‘belonging to or linking to the late afternoon’ or ‘first part of the night.’ This spiritual vrat is known as the Pradosh vrat because it is observed during the ‘Sandhyakaal,’ or evening time.

Date and tithi of Pradosh Vrat February 2022

The Pradosh Vrat is being observed on February 14, this month. The tithi to observe the fast will start at 06:42 PM on February 13 and will last till 08:28 PM on February 14. The shubh muhurta for puja will last from 06:18 PM to 08:51 PM on February 14.

How to observe the fast?

The Pradosh vrat can be celebrated by anyone, regardless of age or gender. People from all over the nation observe this vrat with zeal and dedication. This Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati.

On this day, disciples in certain parts of India idolise Lord Shiva in his Nataraj form. According to the Skanda Purana, there are two ways to fast during the Pradosh vrat. To begin with, devotees observe a fast throughout the day and night, i.e. 24 hours, as well as keeping vigil at night. The second method observes a fast between sunrise and sunset, and the fast is broken after worshiping Lord Shiva in the evening.

Significance

The Skanda Purana specifically mentions the benefits of the Pradosh vrat. Somebody who observes this idolised fast with dedication and faith is said to be blessed with joy and happiness, riches, and overall wellness. Pradosha vratham is also practised for spiritual betterment and fulfilment of wishes. Pradosh vrat has been highly praised by Vedic literature and is revered by Lord Shiva devotees. It is well known that even a single peek of divinity on this auspicious day will wash away all your wrongdoings and bestow you with abundant blessings and fortune.

