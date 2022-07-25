Som Pradosh Vrat 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

SOM PRADOSH VRAT 2022: Every month, devotees keep the Pradosh Vrat to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that by keeping this fast, people get blessed with happiness, prosperity and all the good things in life. According to the Hindu vedic calendar, the auspicious fast is kept twice every month on Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi Tithi. In July, the first Soma Pradosh Vrat was observed on July 11 and the next Soma Pradsoh vrat will be kept July 25, which will also be known as Soma Pradosh Vrat.

SOMA PRADOSH VRAT 2022: DATE AND TIMINGS

As per Panchang, Krishna Paksha Trayodashi tithi of Shravan month will begin at 4:15 pm on July 25 and will be in effect till 6:46 pm on July 26. The fast will be kept on Monday as the Pradosha timings are falling from 7:17 pm to 9:21 pm on July 25.

SOMA PRADOSH VRAT 2022: SIGNIFICANCE

Monday is said to be the day of Lord Shiva. This month, the Pradosh Vrat is on Monday, and it is believed to be of great importance. It is said that if someone keeps the Pradosh Vrat with total dedication and devotion, they will get the fruit of their good deeds.

SOMA PRADOSH VRAT 2022: PUJA VIDHI

Pradosh Puja Muhurat begins from 7:17 pm on July 25 and will end at 9:24 pm on the same day. Soma Pradosh Vrat is observed from sunrise and concludes in the evening by praying to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, devotees offer a bath to Shivling with milk, curd and ghee. Then they offer bel leaves, flowers and fruits to Lord Shiva. They also give shringar items to Goddess Parvati such as clothes, lipstick, kajal, sindoor, bangles, mehndi and bindi and so on to conclude the fast.

PRADOSH VRAT 2022: SHUBH MUHURAT

According to Panchang, the auspicious Brahma muhurat starts from 4:16 am and ends at 4:57 am while Abhijit muhurat will fall from 12:00 pm to 12:55 pm on July 25.

PRADOSH VRAT 2022: MANTRA

On this occasion, Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra is chanted 108 times while performing the Puja.

The mantra is “Om Trayambhakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam Urvarukmiv Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Mamritaat"

