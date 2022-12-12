Weekly Numerology Predictions From December 12 to December 18

NUMBER 1: (PEOPLE BORN ON 1ST, 20TH,19TH AND 28TH)

Your emotions will sway your decisions which could be in your favour, so listen to your heart this time. Focus to channelize in single direction. Couples need to plan for future. There will be trouble in communication with government employees and mediators. Your IQ remains high and contribute to your success. Remember to encourage investment in the field of IT, jewellery, export, dealers of solar product, government assignments, medical teaching and media industry to gain profit and brand value.

MASTER COLOURS: Blue and creme

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1

DONATIONS: Please donate Saffron in temple

NUMBER 2 (PEOPLE BORN ON 2ND, 11TH, 20TH AND 29TH)

Long lost emotions encounters at many situations throughout the week. Take the support of family and friends to come out of stress. Perform milk Abhishek of Lord Shiva on Monday and remember to stay neat and tidy for best blessings. The love relations carry trust and therefore increases mutual bond. Spend money and time with family and relatives. Attend family functions, plan a short trip, invest in stock and give a surprise gift to your partner.

MASTER COLOURS: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATIONS: Please donate milk to poor

NUMBER 3 (PEOPLE BORN ON 3RD, 12TH, 22TH AND 30TH)

Include green in your meal specially Tulsi ji. Students to receive encouragement and growth. Personal life spends in social networking could be helpful for future growth. It’s a week of personality development. Apply for higher education. If planning to associate with government projects, then do so in later part of the week. An impressive week especially for consultants, teachers, singers, coaches, educationists, politicians and lawyers. It’s best time to settle disputes. Business of books, decor, grains or music instruments grows decent. Musicians, hoteliers, jockeys, life coaches and financers and musicians to retrieve profit and growth.

MASTER COLOURS: Violet

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO 3

DONATIONS: Please donate saplings to children

NUMBER 4 (PEOPLE BORN ON 4TH,13TH, 22ND, 31ST)

You have infinite potential to exercise in the field of manufacturing this week. Its a week full of monetary transactions, job search marriage proposals, new orders or travel abroad. Remember to maintain softness in speech.

It’s a favourable day for those investing in agricultural and commercial property. Bank employees, IT employees, artist or actors, news anchors and dancers can invest, as there is bright chances to receive benefits. Manufacturers of hardware, construction material, metal and clothes should anticipate new offer in business. Please keep your surrounding neat and clean always.

MASTER COLOURS: blue and grey

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO 5 and 6

DONATIONS: Please donate metal product in orphanage

NUMBER 5 (PEOPLE BORN ON 5TH, 14TH, 23RD)

You are lucky enough to turn situation in your favour but this week demands more dedication and honesty. Perform rituals of Lord Ganesha and take his blessings. Media, defence, travel, theatre, sports guys and medical practitioners will be able to mark an impression on seniors. Monetary profits seem high and likely to receive return on investment from kind property. Must try luck in modelling, medical, sports, events, auditions and interviews today.

MASTER COLOURS: Sea green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Please donate water to animals

NUMBER 6 (PEOPLE BORN ON 6TH, 15TH, 24TH)

A week to spend in shopping, travelling with love partner, friend, parents, children or relatives. Those in IT or beauty industry will enjoy luck and stability. Your effort will be recognized as you developed a strong brand image. Mass communication is the best to exhibit your talent. Opportunities will take time to knock. A comfortable week that brings family happiness and completeness to life. Marriage proposals should be taken seriously as its quite favour no. Housewives, sportsman, property dealers, dermatologists singers, designers, event management, brokers, chefs and students to receive success in academics.

MASTER COLOURS: Pink and aqua

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate milk to poor

NUMBER 7 (PEOPLE BORN ON 7TH, 16TH AND 25TH)

Keep communicating with mass or a group for the best results at workplace. Family life continues to develop and grow but break the silence on personal relationships to gain harmony. You need to take the blessings of Lord Shiva and planet Ketu before taking major personal decisions. Analyse the legal gimmicks before accepting the opportunity. Listen carefully the suggestions of boss and follow. Avoid indulgence. People in defence, law, medical, scientists, politicians, theatre artist, CA and actors to face special luck.

MASTER COLOURS: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO 7

DONATIONS: Please donate steel vessel to poor

NUMBER 8 (PEOPLE BORN ON 8TH, 17TH AND 26TH)

Romantic relationship will enjoy exchange of emotions and gifts. Begin the week with helping and serving others. Your association with government companies gives excellent returns, so gear up. Financial benefits will be high and decisions related to agricultural land and machinery buying will turn in your favour. However, health need to take care of and avoid too many liabilities and legal disputes. Doctors and Manufacturers will feel honoured with achievements. Keep head cool as likely to have arguments with partners in person. Donating grains and exercising should be adopted.

MASTER COLOUR: Violet

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate clothes to needy

NUMBER 9 (PEOPLE BORN ON 9TH, 18TH AND 27TH)

Travel and attend public platforms as much you can this week. Share emotions with love partner to gain trust. Stock market and training business grows exponentially. You should stay off alcohol as would harm self-image. A fantastic day for those in love to express their emotions. Business relations and deals to materialize soon. People in designing, Export Import, writing glamor industry and media will enjoy fame and Politicians will cater great opportunities today. So public figures and students must use this time to collaborate and attain progress. Students, trainers, musicians, writer, designers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and actors enjoy best of popularity.

MASTER Colour: Pink

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate bangles to females

