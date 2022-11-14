Weekly Numerology Predictions From 14th To 20th November, 2022

NUMBER 1: People born on 1st, 20th,19th and 28th

Keep your head strong as you are already a winner in competitions. Communication is the best key to hold victory for rest of the days. Couples will enjoy mutual trust .You could go to events or family functions but avoid indulgence. Your knowledge and speech will succeeding. Remember to establish relations and maintaining reliance. Jewelers, cricketers, dancers, dealers of solar products, writers, government officers, Doctors, Musicians and media industry to achieve money profits.

MASTER COLOURS: Yellow and Orange

LUCKY DAY: Sunday and Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 1 and 5

DONATIONS: Please donate curd in temple

NUMBER 2: People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th

It’s a week to be careful of opposite gender. You will feel lonely but professional growth is anticipated. Perform milk abhishek of Lord Shiva on Monday and keep a silver coin in your bag for best energy. You should keep a watch on the mistakes of others for this week as will be fooled. You are likely to sell an asset and invest in new business unit. You will succeed with help of your peers. It’s a to spend with your children and relatives, attend family functions, plan a short trip, invest in stock and give a surprise gift to your partner. Family get together will keep you smiling

MASTER COLOURS: Pink

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATIONS: Please donate two coconuts in temple

NUMBER 3: People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th

Start all your days of three keeping Tulsi ji in mouth. The wait for sporadically seems to climax and you are likely to gain appreciation. Personal life finds more happiness and support. It’s a week of work load as well as responsibilities . Its time to travel to increase exposure and knowledge. You should explore new options in career as its favourable this week. Highly impressive week especially for Sportsman, singers, coaches, educationists, politicians and Lawyers. It’s best time to take up counselling, buying jewellery, books, decor, grains or travel bookings . Designers, hoteliers, anchors, life and sports coaches and financers, musicians to enjoy special achievements today.

MASTER COLOURS: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

Donations: Please donate curd to beggars

NUMBER 4 ( People born on 4th,13th, 22, 31st)

Its a week of planning and executing. It’s a friendly week in all the manner, so be it proposing your love or investing in business, it’s a big big yes. You will also be highly proud of your children throughout. It’s a favorable day for those investing in stock and commercial property. Sales employees, IT employees, theater artist or actors, TV anchors and dancers must apply for interviews, as bright chances to receive benefits today. Manufacturers of construction material, metal and garments should anticipate new offer in the business. Please include citrus or Pomegranates in your meal for best health benefits

MASTER COLOURS: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

Donations: Please donate Tulsi plant to a friend

NUMBER 5 (People born on 5th, 14th, 23rd)

Break your rigidity and accept the suggestions of seniors. Perform rituals of Lord Ganesha and take his blessing. Investment risk can be easily taken this week. Sportsmen who are struggling for selection are likely to receive positive replies. You will receive the complete support of family and friends to resolve long-time issues. Monetary profits seem high and likely to receive a return on investment in export-import. Must try luck in modelling, medical, sports, events, competitive exams and interviews today. Your partner is all yours today.

MASTER COLOURS: Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Please donate Green grains to animals

NUMBER 6 (People born on 6th, 15th, 24th)

What a great week to achieve balance between professional and personal life. Money earned and respect honoured are the returns throughout. You should hold the mic and lead the group if given such an offer. Use the opportunity be it small or big, it will be useful for future. A comfortable day that brings happiness and completeness to life. The time to resolve issues business clients and go out for dinner or shopping. Housewives, sportsman, property dealers, dermatologists singers, designers, event management, brokers, chefs, Students to receive new assignments that enhances growth. Romantic relationships will bring happiness back home

MASTER COLOURS: Voilet

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate Umbrella to needy

NUMBER 7 (People born on 7th, 16th and 25th)

You need to become more flexible in personal relations as your partner finds it cold to emotions. Your job seems growing so ignore certain minor setbacks.

Use metal instead of fabric or leather always.

You need to take the consent of opposite gender while taking all major decisions as it will benefit you. Stop being lazy and lethargic, get up and charged to work as new opportunities might knock soon. Listen carefully the suggestions of mother and other seniors. Someone is likely to cheat, so be careful. People in software, jewellery, lawyers, courier, pilots, politicians, theatre artists, CA, Software guys to face success

MASTER COLOURS: Yellow and Teal

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7 and 9

DONATIONS: Please donate silver coin in temple

NUMBER 8 ( People born on the 8th, 17th and 26th)

You need to control your long length rocking hours because there is a scope of losing health, due to stress. You are already on your way to achieve a powerful position, so take care of your lifestyle now. Begin the week with distribution and charity. Your association with big companies turns excellent returns in future and impressive. Financial benefits will be high and decisions related to property but traveling should be on hold for now .Doctors, scientists, government officers, politicians and sportsman will receive appreciation. Keep your head cool as likely to have arguments with partners in person. Feed and serve animals always

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate mustard oil in temple

NUMBER 9 (People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

This week is full of office responsibilities and personal engagements, so keep dwelling and managing. Control overeating, indulgence, high-speed driving, gossiping and aggression for a few days as will suffer from negativity. Export, Import, IT, stock market, acting and education business grows to a high level. Couples will stay happy and romantic today. A fantastic day for those in love to express their emotions. People in the glamor industry and media will enjoy fame and Politicians. So public figures and students must use this week to join hands and attain progress. Scientists, Finance students, trainers, musicians, writers, designers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and actors enjoy the best of popularity

MASTER COLOURS: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate kumkum to domestic helper

