Weekly Numerology Predictions From 2nd to 8th January 2023

Number 1 (People born on 1st, 20th, 19th and 28th)

The first week of the year 2023 begins with a special success favouring artists or musicians, students, businessman, builders, politicians and sportsperson. Focus to channelize in single direction. Unmarried couples who were waiting for the approval of parents to get married, likely to receive green signal now. There will be trouble in communication with government employees and mediators. Your IQ remains high and contribute to your success. Remember to encourage investment in the field of IT, jewellery, export, dealers of solar product, government assignments, medical teaching and media industry to gain profit and brand value.

MASTER COLOURS: orange

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1

DONATE: Saffron in temple

Number 2 (People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th)

An absolute perfect week to end the long pending disputes and complaints. Take the support of family and friends to develop career. Remember to give time to yourself self-serving others. Perform milk abhishek of Lord Shiva on Monday. The love relations carry trust and therefore increases mutual bond. Spend money and time family and relatives, attend family functions, plan a short trip, invest in stock and give a surprise gift to your partner.

MASTER COLOURS: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATE: Milk to poor

Number 3 (People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th)

You should avoid keeping metal articles as decor in the house, instead use wooden decor pieces. Students to receive encouragement and growth from teachers. Personal life spends in social networking which could be helpful for future growth. It’s a week of personality development as well as apply for higher education. If planning to associate with government projects, can go by later part of the week.

An impressive week especially for consultants, teachers, singers, coaches, educationists, politicians and lawyers. It’s best time to settle disputes. Business of books, decor, grains or music instruments grows decent. Musicians, hoteliers, jockeys, life coaches and financiers to retrieve profit and growth.

MASTER COLOURS: Violet

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATE: Saplings to children

Number 4 (People born on 4th, 13th, 22, 31st)

The year 2023 and the week offers many opportunities to exercise your infinite potential in the field of manufacturing and politics. It is a week full of monetary transactions, job search marriage proposals, new orders or travel abroad. Remember to maintain softness in speech in Delhi your discussion to gain the pure energy if planet Rahu.

It is a favourable day for those investing in agricultural and commercial property. Bank employees, IT employees, artist or actors News anchors and dancers can invest, as bright chances to receive benefits. Manufacturers of hardware, construction material, metal and clothes should anticipate new offer in business. Please keep your surrounding neat and clean always.

MASTER COLOURS: Grey

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 5 and 6

DONATE: Salty food to animals

Number 5 (People born on 5th, 14th, 23rd)

The year 2023 will be full of wisdom and great timing. Perform rituals of Lord Ganesha and take his blessings. Media, defense, travel, theatre, sports guys and medical practitioners will be able to mark an impression on seniors. Monetary profits seems high and likely to receive return on investment from kind property. Must try luck in modeling, medical, sports, events, auditions and interviews today.

MASTER COLOURS: Sea green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Water to animals

Number 6 (People born on 6th, 15th, 24th)

Although the demands to stay practical, this week there will be emotional turmoil in relationships l. A week to spend in shopping, travelling with love partner, friend, parents, children or relatives. If you’re into IT or beauty industry then you will enjoy luck and stability. Your effort will be recognized as you developed a strong brand image.

Mass communication is the best to exhibit your talent. Opportunities will take time to knock. Marriage proposals are just average, so should be turned down Housewives, sportsman, property dealers, dermatologists singers, designers, event management, brokers, chefs, students to receive success in academics.

MASTER COLOURS: Pink and squa

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Milk to poor

NUMBER 7 (People born on 7th, 16th and 25th)

Sportsman will see the extreme best or worst, so open the arms to accept things. Keep communicating with mass or a group tor the best results at workplace. Family life continues to develop and grow but break the silence on personal relationships to gain harmony. You need to take the blessings of Lord Shiva and planet Ketu before taking major personal decisions.

Analyze the legal gimmicks before accepting the opportunity. Listen carefully the suggestions of boss and follow. Avoid indulgence. People in defense, law, medical, scientists, politicians theatre artist, CA, actors to face special luck.

MASTER COLOURS: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Steel vessel to poor

NUMBER 8 (People born on 8th, 17th and 26th)

It’s an year of attaining power through dedication and this week serves many such offers. Your association with government companies gives excellent returns, so gear up. Financial benefits will be high and decisions related to agricultural land and machinery buying will turn in your favor. However, health need to take care of and avoid too many liabilities and legal disputes.

Doctors and manufacturers will feel honored with achievements. Keep head cool as likely to have arguments with partners in person. Donating grains and exercising should be adopted.

MASTER COLOUR: Violet

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Clothes to needy

NUMBER 9 (People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

The week will run fast and you will work around the click with success and smile. Travel and attend public platforms as much you can this week. Share emotions with love partner to gain trust. Stock market and training business grows exponentially. Couples will stay smiling and romantic throughout. You should stay off alcohol as would harm self-image.

A fantastic day for those in love to express their emotions. Business relations and deals to materialize soon. People in designing, export-import, writing glamor industry and media will enjoy fame and Politicians will cater great opportunities today. So public figures and students must use this time to collaborate and attain progress. Students, trainers, musicians, writer, designers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and actors enjoy best of popularity.

MASTER COLOUR: Pink

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Bangles to females.

