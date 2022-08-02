What Is Nag Panchami And Why It Is Celebrated? History, Significance, Puja Vidhi And Shubh Muhurat

The month of Shravan is said to be one of the most auspicious months in the Hindu Vedic calendar. The month is believed to be dedicated to Lord Shiva and brings with it numerous festivals. One such festival which is celebrated with huge enthusiasm among the devotees of Lord Shiva is Nag Panchami. Every year, the auspicious festival of Nag Panchami is observed on the Shukla Paksha Panchami Tithi of Shravan month. This year, the Shukla Paksha Panchami of Shravan month is falling on August 2. On this day, devotees worship the god of serpents or Nag Devta and seek their blessings for good health and prosperity.

Nag Panchami 2022: Date and Timings

According to Panchang, Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month will begin at 5:14 am on August 01 and will be in effect till 5:41 am on August 02.

Nag Panchami 2022: Puja Muhurat

Nag Panchami Puja is usually done early in the morning. This year, the auspicious timings of conducting Nag Panchami Puja is from 05:43 am to 08:25 am on August 02. It is believed that once who perform Nag Panchami Puja gets rid of Kaal Sarp Dosha in the horoscope.

Nag Panchami 2022: Puja Vidhi

On this day, people worship the live snakes and offer milk to them. As snakes hold a special significance in the Hindu mythology, they are worshiped along with Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna and even alone. According to astrology, snakes are known to hold great power to remove hurdles and Kal Sarp dosha. Therefore, the devotees buy serpents made of silver, stone, or wood on this day and make them bath in milk before beginning the Puja. While there are numerous snakes, but twelve snakes including Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka, and Pingala are worshipped during Nag Panchami Puja.

Nag Panchami 2022: History and Significance

There are multiple mythological tales associated with the celebration of Nag Panchami in Hinduism. One such popular story is of Lord Krishna and Kansa. As Lord Krishna was said to be the cause of Kansa’s end, the ruler sent a snake named Kaliya to kill Lord Krishna. One day while Lord Krishna was playing with his friends near the river, his ball fell in the water. When he went down in the water to find his ball, he was attacked by Kaliya. But due to his special powers, Krishna not only defeated the snake but conquered it and played the flute while sitting on its head. Kaliya apologised to Balkrishna and promised to never come back to harm the villagers. The day marks the victory of Balkrishna over Kaliya.

