Numerology 2023: Check Predictions for Number 6

Number 6 (People born on 6, 15, 24)

NUMBER 6 REPRESENTS THE VENUS

People with a number 6 excel in career and attain prosperity in love and family life. These people are good at striking a balance between their personal and professional lives. The number 6 people are able to give their family members all the comforts; they are very supportive and helpful.

Being the business partners, they act as the most trustworthy entity. They have a very appealing personality. They have a charm of beautifying objects and enjoy beautiful places, good food, and spend a lot on their physical appearance. They desire a luxurious lifestyle. They have very generous hearts. Because they are so attractive, they frequently fall in big social circles and sometimes more than one relationships.

The year 2023 for number 6 proves to be shining year. Important decisions can be made in January, February, April, July, August and December.

CAREER AND MONEY

The year 2023 is above average year for career and financial growth for number 6. Planning in advance will boost your profit margins this year. You could always work in partnership, this year it would create trouble from the other party, recommended to put on hold such plans. Owning your own business is advisable. Important business decisions must be made in the months of January, February, April, August November, and December.

If you are in the job sector, your performance will be appraised and promoted. If you see any new job opportunities, then job within the country gives high growth and satisfaction than in abroad. In 2023, making a planned decision and declining blind trust on others is the key to open the doors of success.

LOVE, RELATIONSHIP, AND MARRIAGE

The year 2023 for number 6 suggests to be careful in relationship throughout. A clear and long communication is the best way to avoid misunderstandings and strengthen love relations. As you are number 6, your big and generous heart will resolve all issues as soon as possible.

Married couples should learn to find ways to spend quality time with family. Spend maximum time with each other to sustain prosperous married life. The most important thing to remember is that relationships should come before money. For singles, it’s an average year to find a soulmate, so patience and wisdom should be followed as the probability of finding true love is high in the month of November and December.

In the year 2023, your family will be extremely supportive of you. You will feel energized as a result of the family’s support, and they will act as an oxygen supply for you. Socially, people will be jealous of you and few will remain neutral.

Therefore, avoid frustration and move on as per your plan. During this process, control sacrificing your terms and advised to pick all opportunities that enhances social status. Your large social network continues to bring business connections and social security, so enjoy the post half of the year in regaining goodwill and brand image.

REMEDY FOR THE YEAR 2023

Offer coconut and mishri to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha Wear silver, rose gold and diamond instead of leather products Keep a white handkerchief with you always Make a packet of cosmetic product and gift your domestic helper Do Goddess Lakshmi sadhna all Fridays Avoid non-veg, liquor, tobacco and leather.

LUCKY COLOR- Blue and pink

LUCKY NUMBER- 6 and 5

LUCKY DIRECTION- East and north

LUCKY DAY- Friday.

