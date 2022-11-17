Numerology Today, 17 November, 2022: Check Predictions for Thursday Here

NUMBER 1: People born on 1st, 20th, 19th and 28th

Learn the fact of life that you will have to be dependent initially on others for success so grant for a help. Most of the problems are almost heading towards end. If planning for new thing be it new place, position, friend or new investment in business, new job, new house almost all face delays. Property matters and Money benefits are moderate but without disputes. Medical practitioners has a special new offer today. Farming and Education industry seems at profit.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate food in ashram

NUMBER 2 (People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th)

Keep a silver coin with you and a two-step bamboo plant to be placed on working table. Remember not to behave like an open book today. People will take advantage of your innocence and over helping attitude. You need to learn to say “No" sometime. Remember to keep wisdom high as people will try to misuse your innocence. Export Import, Doctors, engineers, brokers, travel agencies and Partnership firms to celebrate success. Will feel down or hurt emotionally by partner or peers

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATIONS: Please donate sugar in ashrams

NUMBER 3 (People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th)

Remember to keep a fountain in the north wall of your house. Be judgemental at work today to guess the intentions of your colleagues, your extraordinary style and speech will attract your boss at work and family at home. You will be flexible enough to work in all situations therefore success is not far away. You must be careful while handling money. Creative people and public figures to gain fame. Sports coaches to hold victory and money reward. Beautiful time for investment in construction and agriculture. Wear chandan on forehead in the morning.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and Blue

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Please donate Sunflower oil to poor

NUMBER 4 (People born on 4th, 13th, 22, 31st)

Stress level is quite high but manageable. The arrow of planning in business will increase growth today. People in government jobs and politics should work constantly towards their goal today as post half they will receive great rewards. People at high position to grow higher and higher. Don’t share plans with anyone in your money matters. Students must apply for government jobs if interested as will be favorable. Donation of Green leafy vegetables will help out to enhance luck. Sportsman’s financial gains are high and you will also be appreciated for performance. Charity is must today

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate footwear to beggars

NUMBER 5 (People born on 5th, 14th, 23rd)

Stop being judgmental and ignore others faults. You need to work hard and genuinely today to achieve success and satisfaction if working in politics in .An ideal day to propose your feelings to partner. A great day to buy machinery, sell property, sign official documents as well going out for trip. News anchors, actors, Handicraft artist, Engineers to receive applauds all corners of place. Remember to avoid indulgence as it could be trick to trap you by enemies. Your leadership role will benefit many in the surrounding. Therefore coached of sports should be ready to take up new challenges. It’s a special day for Politicians to take risk and enjoy luck for future

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Please donate salt in ashrams

NUMBER 6 (People born on 6th, 15th, 24th)

Work from home is to be avoided today. It’s a prosperous day with luxury and opportunities. The day will bring happy results if your work is in the field of sales, food, marketing, trading, distribution, defence, airlines, jewellery, cosmetics and home decor. You will enjoy all kinds of benefits on this day. Family affection and support will bring prosperity. The day will spent in luxury. Designers, lawyers, techies, Politicians and actors to enjoy special appraisal and stability.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6 and 9

DONATIONS: Please donate curd to poor

NUMBER 7 (People born on 7th, 16th and 25th)

Power or authority both joins after high dedication and sacrifices, so be prepared perform ketu Pooja. Remember to keep around shaped copper coin in purse. There are ways to grow financially with old property today. Soon the time comes to enjoy relationships, performance and monetary growth all walk of life. Beware of relatives and friends in business today Sportsman to stay away from competitors to avoid further disputes. Opposite gender will help in enhancing fortune. Must perform Lord Shiva and Ketu rituals to fetch blessings of God.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATIONS: Please donate clothes to orphanages

NUMBER 8 (People born on the 8th, 17th and 26th)

Use your potential in collaborating with big brands as that will benefit you far and far. Relax your mind and stop over thinking as all will be fine. Need to take care of belongings. Spend time with family and relatives. Charity will play magical role. Please spend some time around green garden. You should attend public events as many as you can today and hold the mic.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate salted food to poor

NUMBER 9 (People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

It’s a busy day with indifferent activities. Wear a red thread around wrist today. The day will spent more in chatting, reading, planning, healing art, exercising, household work, fulfilling domestic responsibilities, hosting a party, performing social work, trading in stocks. Dermatologists, Auditors, Scientists Surgeon, Politicians and Sportsman to enjoy rewards and recognition. The day is full of fun, energy and enthusiasm. Use this to channelize in one direction towards your objective. Financial planning and property registrations are likely to happen today.

MASTER COLOUR: Red and blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate raw Turmeric in temple

