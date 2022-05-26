2 Trains Connecting Rajasthan, MP and Mumbai Rescheduled Due to Construction Work

A limited height bridge is being constructed at the level crossing gate between Varana stations of Kaprain Ghat on the Kota Division of West Central Railway. Due to the construction work, the movement of several trains on the route will be affected.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO of Northwestern Railway, due to the construction of a limited height bridge at the level crossing gate between Varana stations of Kaprain Ghat, there will be traffic jams for trains running from Jodhpur and Jaipur to Indore and Mumbai Central. To avoid such jams, the following trains running on Northwestern Railway are being rescheduled:-

Train No. 12466, Jodhpur - Indore Rail Service will depart from Jodhpur Station on 29.05.22 with a delay of 3 hours 30 minutes from its scheduled time.

Train No. 12956, Jaipur-Mumbai Central Rail Service will depart Jaipur Station on 29.05.22 with a delay of 1 hour from its scheduled time.

Extension of Prayagraj-Jaipur-Prayagraj Superfast Rail Service to Bikaner

For the convenience of the passengers, the Prayagraj-Jaipur-Prayagraj Superfast train service is being extended up to Bikaner by the Railways. This train service will be operated as a special train service between Bikaner-Jaipur-Bikaner. This extension is to be implemented four days a week via Fatehpur Shekhawati-Churu and 3 days a week via Sikar-Loharu-Sadulpur-Churu.

Train No. 04703, Jaipur – Bikaner special train service (Via Fatehpur Shekhawati-Churu) will leave Jaipur at 12.40 hrs and will reach Bikaner at 19.55 hrs every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 27.05.22 to 30.09.22. one week.

Train No. 04704, Bikaner-Jaipur (Via Churu-Fatehpur Shekhawati) will leave Bikaner at 08.15 hrs and reach Jaipur at 14.50 hrs every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 27.05.22 to 30.09.22. Week. This train will stop at Ringas, Sikar, Fatehpur, Shekhawati, Churu, Ratangarh, Rajaldesar, Sridungargarh and Napasar stations on the service route.

