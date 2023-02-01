The Indian Railways has announced that two trains will halt at two separate stations in the Bhilwara district for the next six months. However, four trains passing through the city will remain cancelled from February 6 to February 13.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations officer of North Western Railway, four trains have been cancelled due to the maintenance work at the Barddhaman station of the Howrah division. The trains that will remain cancelled due to the work are train number 19607 Kolkata – Madar on February 9, train number 19608 Mada – Kolkata on February 6, train number 12315 Kolkata – Udaipur City on February 9 and train number 12316 Udaipur City – Kolkata on February 13.

Shashi Kiran also informed us about the stoppage of two trains. The first train that will have the additional stoppages is train number 19609 Udaipur City – Yognagari Rishikesh Tri-Weekly Express. This train will stop at Hamirgarh station at 04:43 pm on February 4 and depart at 04:45 pm from the station. On its return journey, train number 19610 will arrive at Hamirgarh at 11.20 am on February 4 and depart from there at 11:22 am.

The second train with number 14801 Jodhpur – Indore Express, travelling through Bhilwara will arrive at Raila Road station at 2:42 pm on February 4 and depart 2 minutes later. During its return journey, train 14802, Indore – Jodhpur Express will arrive at Raila Road station at 11:52 am and depart two minutes later from February 4.

The two trains will add these stoppages for six months till August 4. Passengers travelling from any of these stations can pay heed to this announcement and make their necessary reservations.

