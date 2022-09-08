20 Trains on Mehsi-Chakia Route to Get Affected Due to Doubling Work; Check List

The East Central Railway has decided to double the railway line between Mehsi-Chakia in the Samastipur Division of Bihar. To implement this, a non-interlocking block is being taken. About 20 trains operating on the route will be diverted, rescheduled or regulated operation-wise. The trains to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and many other states will get affected over the next week or so.

According to the spokesperson of the Northeastern Railway, Pankaj Kumar Singh, a non-interlocking block will be implemented to double the railway line between Mehsi-Chakia stations in the Samastipur Division of the East Central Railway. Here are the trains that will be rescheduled, diverted, or regulated are:

12558 Anand Vihar Terminus-Muzaffarpur Express will be diverted via Sugauli-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur from September 11 to 13.

12557 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminus Express will be diverted to Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Raxaul-Sagauli route from September 12 to 14.

15706 Delhi-Katihar Express will be diverted via the Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Hajipur-Muzaffarpur on September 13.

19269 Muzaffarpur-Porbandar Express will be diverted via Muzaffarpur-Bapudham Motihari-Sagauli on September 12.

14016 Anand Vihar Terminus-Raxaul Express will be diverted via Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Raxaul on September 11.

09452 Bhagalpur-Gandhidham special train will be diverted via Muzaffarpur-Chapra-Gorakhpur on September 12.

15705 Katihar-Delhi Express – will be diverted via Muzaffarpur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur on September 12, 2022 .

15001 Muzaffarpur-Dehradun Express – will be diverted via Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Raxaul-Sagauli on September 12, 2022 .

12538 Banaras-Muzaffarpur Express – will be diverted via Sugauli-Raxaul-Sitamarhi on September 12 and 14 2022 .

12537 Muzaffarpur-Banaras Express – will be diverted via Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Raxaul-Sagauli on September 12 and 14, 2022.

15268 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Raxaul Express – will be diverted via Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi on September 12, 2022 .

15229 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Terminus Express will be diverted via Muzaffarpur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur on September 14, 2022.

Rescheduled Trains

5705 Katihar-Delhi Express – has been rescheduled by 180 minutes from Katihar on September 08.

19270 Muzaffarpur-Porbandar Express will be rescheduled by 90 minutes from Muzaffarpur on September 11.

15052 Gorakhpur-Kolkata Express – will be rescheduled by 90 minutes from Gorakhpur on September 08.

12211 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminus Express – will be rescheduled for 60 minutes from Muzaffarpur on September 09.

For regulated trains, please check the IRCTC website.

