2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950, 950 SP Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 12.99 Lakh

Ducati has launched the BS6 compliant Hypermotard 950 in India. The company has not brought the standard variant to India and has only debuted the Hypermotard RVE, priced at Rs 12.99 lakh, and the top-spec SP variant, which will set you back by Rs 16.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Hypermotard is available in three variants internationally – 950, 950 RVE and 950 SP.

Despite the switch to new emission norms, the 937cc, V-twin continues to make 114hp and 98Nm that remains the same as the older model. All three variants also use the same engine and gearbox. The new Hypermotards gets a tweaked gearbox that makes it easier to engage neutral at a standstill, similar to the improvements made to the Ducati Monster and Supersport 950, with the gearbox drum using reduced friction bearings. Ducati has also added load to the gear level spring which is said to help prevent false neutrals.

The top-rung Hypermotard 950 SP gets a new paint scheme inspired by the company’s MotoGP race motorcycles. Rest has been retained including the fully adjustable Ohlins suspension and Marchesini wheels. The 950 RVE, meanwhile, features a special Graffiti livery inspired by the Hypermotard 950 Concept presented in 2019.

The RVE, on the other hand, gets a slightly lower-spec Marzocchi fork and Sachs monoshock and its aluminium wheels come with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, while the SP comes shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres. The RVE also skips out on carbon fibre components, like the front fender, which makes it around 2kg heavier than the SP, at 200kg.

