2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S Cruiser to Launch in December, at India Bike Week

Harley-Davidson is all set to launch its second motorcycle in India in 2021. After the Pan America 1250 debuted in India, the company is gearing up to launch the Harley-Davidson Sportster S next month. The company will make the announcement of the launch of Sportster S at the Indian Bike Week event to be held on December 4. Based on the new Revolution Max 1250 powertrain, the beasty Sportster S gets a few tweaks personalising the engine to suit the personality that it carries. The new avatar unveiled by the company to the world is expected to carry the legacy of the Sportster production-line producing muscle since 1957.

Carrying such a legacy naturally requires a strong frame and fitting the physique, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S hones a stronger and improved chassis that provides more muscle while maintaining the efficiency of the power-to-weight ratio. The bike has a large skid plate and a classic flat line. The front tyre and a shorter fender give the bike a classic bobber look.

Coming to muscle power, the Sportster S runs on a 1,252-cc-twin liquid-cooled engine that pushes the motorcycle with a total of 121bhp of power at a peak torque of 6,000rpm. The engine is complemented with bulky twin-can exhausts and chunky 17-inch front and 16-inch rear tyres packing the beast nice and neat. The bike sources its control, and the driver sources its confidence with a 320mm radial Monoblock Brembo calliper and a 260mm twin-piston Brembo calliper at the front and rear, respectively.

When it comes to looks, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S does not disappoint, rather oozes charisma. At the front, the bike hones a capsule-shaped headlight, while the back flaunts a flat tail section. The suspension at the front is the 43mm SHOWA inverted forks, and the taillight is accompanied by a SHOWA Piggyback mono-shock suspension, reports RushLane.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is expected to cost in the range of Rs 15-20 lakhs for the Indian bike buffs.

