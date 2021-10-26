2021 Jaguar XF Luxury Sedan Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 71.60 Lakh

Jaguar has silently launched the 2021 XF luxury sedan in India. Prices for the car starts at Rs 71.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 76 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-rung variant.

The company is offering the car in one R-Dynamic S trim that will be available with petrol and diesel option. At its heart, the XF will continue to be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol engine that outputs 247bhp and 365Nm of torque. It can breach triple-digit speeds in just 6.5 seconds and can go on to attain a top speed of 250kmph.

The diesel option which was earlier discontinued due to stricter emission norms has made a comeback. It outputs 201bhp ad 430Nm of torque. The diesel variant can hit a ton in just 7.6 seconds and attain a top speed of 235kmph.

The diesel variant of the new XF also gets a mild-hybrid system and the transmission duties in both variants are taken care of by the brand’s eight-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of cosmetic changes, there are a handful of tiny tweaks. In its 2021 version, the car gets a new grille that has grown in size by a bit which also comes with a chrome outline. The headlamp units are new along with J-shaped LED DRLs. The LED taillights have also seen a bit of change. In addition to all of these, the car also has a new bumper that houses bigger air intakes.

On the inside, the car now hets an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system now loaded with the latest Pivi Pro and compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a new steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, air purifier, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats among others.

