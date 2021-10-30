2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Review: A Giggle-Fest in a Disguised "Superbike"

Ladies and gentlemen, this is the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS and it is a bonkers motorcycle! What has happened is that Triumph has taken the already phenomenal Speed Triple 1050 and has told it to go to the gym, work up a little bit and pack a bit more punch. But at the same time, Triumph wanted it to lose some weight, get a bit more angular and chiselled as well. And after all these years, what has come out of the gym with its head held high is the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS. Let’s take a closer look.

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS turns heads wherever it goes because it looks fast and yet it is very compact. All-new from the ground up, the minimalistic tail section, the comparatively compact headlamp units and the muscular fuel tank give the bike a proper streetfighter look. And while we do miss the under-seat exhausts, the new side-slung exhaust just adds to decreasing the visual mass of the motorcycle. And everywhere you look, you will see the quality. Be it the switch clusters, the paint finish or the gorgeous-looking single-sided swingarm leaving the wheel exposed in all its glory.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And the story continues when you talk about the ergonomics as well because the motorcycle feels a lot more focused now. It feels like you are going fast even when you are cruising around and that’s a fantastic feeling. But, having said that, it’s not all brute power that’s come with the Speed Triple 1200 RS because now, it is a lot smarter too.

The 1200 RS comes loaded to the brim with all the modern-day features you could think of. It comes with keyless ignition, a keyless handlebar lock and even a fuel tank cap that works keyless. You can also pair your GoPro with the motorcycle and operate it through the handlebar controls. And that’s not it, the bike comes with five riding modes with one of them allowing you to completely customize the riding aids. And speaking of which, you have a 6-axis IMU on board which gives you lean-sensitive traction control and cornering ABS. Add to that cruise control, adjustable brake and clutch levers and a bi-directional quickshifter and you get the idea, the Speed Triple 1200 RS is not only equipped to make you faster but also, it makes everything safer.

Now with all of that done, let’s talk about the highlight of the motorcycle – the engine, as is pretty much the story with all new Triumph motorcycles. This is the big part of why this motorcycle feels so mad to ride and I also want to point out the fact that this motorcycle is properly loud, yes, even with the stock exhaust.

And on that note, let’s talk about performance.

It is powered by a new 1160cc in-line three-cylinder engine that makes a mind-bending 180 hp and 125 Nm of torque. This is a massive 30 hp more than before and, mind you, all of this while the bike has got lighter and now weighs 198 Kilos (wet). Triumph has also fitted top of the line Metzeler Racetec RR tyres which have ample grip even when you are pushing the motorcycle hard. And when you do so, you will need good brakes and the Speed Triple has Brembo Stylema callipers which in short, are the best in the world. Lastly, even the suspension is completely adjustable for rebound, compression and preload both at the front as well as the back.

So the Triumph gets full marks up until now in every department. The only chink in its armour is the 5-inch TFT display which is not only too compact but doesn’t show all the information you would want unless you toggle through the extensive menu. And toggling through it is a pain because the animations are just too slow making the whole kit feel way out of place on a bike like this.

But will it matter to you? I’d say no because the Speed Triple will keep you grinning ear to ear with so much performance that is delivered with such ferocity, that it just wants to attack the next corner. Hard. It’s so crazy that in the sportiest settings, the front wheel will lift even in third gear and at that point, you are doing speeds that I cannot talk about.

And once you do reach that corner, the bike will stop hard, turn in quick, be communicative to the rider and urge you to come back to the corner and do it all over again, even faster. And all of this comes at a price which may seem high at first, but when you compare it to the other super-naked made by, say, Ducati, Aprilia, Kawasaki or BMW, you realise all of them cost about Rs 5 lakh more and as a result, the Speed Triple feels like a steal.

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is one of the maddest street naked motorcycles that I have ever ridden and I am thoroughly impressed with it. It still has that good boy charm that the Speed Triple 1050 had and in every other way, it’s just become naughty and waiting to become a hooligan with a twist of that throttle. But having said that, it is much more capable, also a lot safer and sounds better, this is a vast improvement in every single sense. So, the fastest Triumph street naked motorcycle continues to be an impressive one, even today.

