2021 Volvo XC60 SUV, S90 Sedan Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 61.9 Lakh

Volvo has launched the 2021 XC60 SUV and S90 sedan in India. Prices for the S90 starts at Rs 61.9 lakh while the XC60 has been priced at Rs 61.9 lakh too (all prices ex-showroom). Both the vehicles will feature a mild-hybrid powertrain and will come as Volvo’s first electric hybrid cars in the country. The XC60 facelift is equipped with a 2-litre petrol motor linked to a mild hybrid system of 48 volts.

The mechanism offers the vehicle adequate torque assist and enhanced fuel savings. The car also sports new design updates like a new front grille, attractive bumpers as well a unique set of alloy wheels. The powertrain of the vehicle comes in two trims: a 205PS with an optional all-wheel mode in the B5 trim and a 300PS with conventional all-wheel drive in the B6 version.

Advertisement

>Also Watch:

On the interior front, the vehicle has a state-of-the-art Android infotainment system along with Google apps. This has been complemented by Volvo’s digital services package. The vehicle will compete against the likes of BMW X3, Mercedez-Benz GLC and the upcoming Audi Q5. The S90, meanwhile, is mild-hybrid and will leverage a similar 2-litre turbo-petrol motor that powers the XC60. The engine is linked to a 48V mild-hybrid framework. The vehicle has received some touchups as well as an updated infotainment system. The Volvo S90 too is offered in two trims generating 197 PS and 250 PS respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.