2022 Audi A4 Gets New Colors and Features, Details Here

Audi has updated the A4 sedan with new features and paint schemes for the Indian market. The German luxury brand has introduced two new color choices in the form of Tango Red and Manhattan Gray. The 2022 Audi A4 is presently available in three trims namely Premium, Premium Plus and Technology at Rs 43.12 lakh, Rs 47.27 lakh and Rs 50.99 lakh, respectively. All the aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

The range-topping Technology grade in the A4 line-up has been equipped with a B&O premium sound system with 3D sound and 19 speakers including a center speaker and subwoofer. It comes with a 16 Channel amplifier and an output of 755 Watts. Moreover, the brand has presented the Technology variant with a 3-spoke, flat-bottomed, sports contour leather-wrapped multi-function plus steering wheel as standard feature.

Some of the other notable features in Audi A4 include Sunroof, 25.65-cm MMI touch display, Ambient lighting with 30 colors, Comfort key with keyless entry, Gesture-based boot lid opening, Audi Phone box with wireless charging, Audi Exclusive Piano Black inlays, Powered front seats with memory feature for the driver seat, Park Assist with parking Aid Plus, Three-zone climate control, Audi Smartphone Interface with Natural-language voice control and MMI Navigation Plus.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 is our best-selling sedan and today, we are happy to introduce two new attractive colors along with feature updates. The Audi A4 is a multi-dimensional car - it is relaxing on everyday drives yet makes for an exhilarating drive when you’re in the mood for some fun. With the new 19 speakers, 755 W, B&O 3D sound system and the flat-bottom steering wheel, customers are sure to enjoy the Audi A4 even more."

Mechanically, the 2022 Audi A4 remains unchanged as it carries the same 2.0L TFSI petrol engine which delivers top power of 187 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm. It is integrated with a 12V Mild Hybrid System which comes with a belt alternator starter. The sedan does a 0-100kmph sprint in merely 7.3 seconds while clocking a top speed of 241 kmph.

