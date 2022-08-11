2022 Audi Q3 Bookings Start in India; Launch Soon

Audi India has commenced the pre-bookings for the upcoming all-new Q3 SUV in the country. It can be booked online via the brand’s official website as well as on the ‘myAudi connect’ App at a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The German luxury automaker has rolled out special ownership benefits to first 500 buyers which include extended warranty of 2+3 years and 3 year/50,000 km comprehensive service value package, besides the other loyalty rewards for existing customers.

The 2022 Audi Q3 will be offered in two variants namely Premium Plus and Technology. The SUV will flaunt LED headlamps upfront with LED rear combination lamps while riding on 18-inch 5-arm style alloy wheels. The 2022 Q3 will have the best-in-segment boot capacity of 530 litres. Audi is also offering a panoramic glass sunroof, high gloss styling package and comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate with the SUV.

Advertisement

Coming to the interior, the buyers will get Audi’s Virtual Cockpit Plus with seat upholstery in Leather-Leatherette combination. It has been equipped with a myriad of bells and whistles in the form of MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, Audi drive select, Audi phone box with wireless charging, ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours, power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support and Audi sound system with ten speakers.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new Audi Q3 has a fan following of its own in India and is loved by one and all. It has been our best-selling model and we are overjoyed to open bookings in addition to announcing all the fantastic features and ownership benefits. With the new Audi Q3, we are offering a stellar proposition with its new look and best-in-class features."

Advertisement

As for safety features, the 2022 Audi Q3 will boast of six airbags in the front and rear (including front side airbags), tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchors and top tether for outer rear seats and anti-theft wheel bolts.

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Launched in India at Rs 27.70 Lakh

Under the bonnet, the all-new Audi Q3 will have a 2.0L TFSI petrol engine which will belt out top power of 190 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm. The SUV will do a 0-100 kmph sprint in merely 7.3 seconds while achieving a top speed of 222 kmph. Audi quattro all-wheel drive system will be offered as standard. Audi has stated that the deliveries of the new Q3 SUV are expected to start towards the end of 2022.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here