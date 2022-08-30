2022 Audi Q3 Launched in India at Rs 44.89 Lakh

Audi India has launched the 2022 Q3 SUV at a starting price of Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. Available in two trims namely Premium Plus and Technology, the 2022 Audi Q3 deliveries will start by the end of this year in the Indian market. Audi has rolled out a special offer for the first 500 customers in the form of 5-year extended warranty and a 3-year/50,000 km comprehensive service value package for no additonal cost.

The 2022 Audi Q3 can be booked online at the company website as well as ‘myAudi connect’ App. It is equipped with a 2.0L TFSI petrol engine which produces top power of 187 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm. The quattro all-wheel drive system comes as standard with the SUV as it does the 0-100kmph sprint in only 7.3 seconds. Audi Q3 rivals the likes of Mercedes Benz GLA, BMW X1, Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC60 in India.

Speaking of design, the 2022 Audi Q3 flaunts LED headlights with a singleframe grille in octagonal shape and vertical bars. The front fascia also boasts of large air inlets while the SUV rides on 18-inch 5-arm style alloy wheels. The rear profile is accentuated by the LED rear combination lamps and gesture-controlled tailgate. It can be availed in five paint schemes: Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue.

The 2022 Audi Q3 has the best-in-class boot capacity of 530 litres. The German luxury automaker is also offering a high gloss styling package with the SUV as an option. The SUV also gets several advanced safety features as standard such as 6 airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Parking aid plus with rearview camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors and top tether for outer rear seats and Anti-theft wheel bolts.

The interior cabin is offered in two tones - Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige. Some of the standard features in the 2022 Audi Q3 are Panoramic glass sunroof, Power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, Leather-wrapped 3 spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters, Hill Start Assist, Dual-zone climate control system, Cruise control system with speed limiter and Digital instrument cluster.

The Technology variant of the 2022 Q3 is presented with even more premium features like MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Drive Select, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Ambient lighting package plus with 30 Colours, Comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate, Luggage compartment lid with electrically opening and closing, Audi phone box with wireless charging system and 180W Audi Sound System with 10 speakers.

Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we enhance our product line-up with the launch of the new Audi Q3. The Audi Q3 has been amongst our best-sellers in India and a segment leader, and we are confident that the new Audi Q3 will replicate its success. With the new Audi Q3, we are offering a stellar proposition with its new look and best-in-class features."

