2022 BMW R 1250 RT, K 1600 Range Bookings Commence in India; Launch in May 2022

German automaker BMW said it has commenced bookings for its new range of touring motorcycles in the country. The company said it has opened bookings for the R 1250 RT, K 1600 GTL, K 1600 Bagger and K 1600 Grand America. The new range of touring motorcycles is scheduled to be launched in India in May 2022, the company said.

BMW said the motorcycles can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country with immediate affect. For ease of ownership, customised financial solutions are available from BMW Financial Services India, it added. The new motorcycles will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country, the company said.

The R 1250 RT is powered by a 1254cc, two-cylinder Boxer engine that produces 134hp and 143Nm and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. The K 1600 range, on the other hand, comes packed with a 1,649cc inline-six engine which makes 160hp and 179Nm of torque, and again, is paired with a six-speed transmission.

Since both the R 1250 RT and 1600 range are proper touring machines, they come with a host of features like the 10.25-inch instrument cluster, full led headlamps, riding modes, and a whole lot more.

Expect the price for the BMW K 1600 range to start around the Rs 30 lakh mark, while the R 1250 RT could retail at Rs 20 lakh.

(With inputs from PTI)

