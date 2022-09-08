2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Launched in India, Check Price, Design, Features and More

Citroen India has launched the 2022 C5 Aircross SUV at a sticker price of Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country. Being introduced to the Indian market in 2021, the SUV has been given a cosmetic makeover with new features and updated styling.

The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross flaunts a new front fascia while riding on 18-inch dual-tone diamond cut ‘Pulsar’ alloy wheels. The buyers can choose from four single-tone colours: Eclipse Blue, Pearl White, Pearl Nera Black and Cumulus Grey. Barring the Pearl Nera Black color, all the three aforementioned colours can be availed in dual-tone theme with black roof. Furthermore, two colour packs are also available in the form of Dark Chrome and Energic Blue.

Inside the cabin, it gets a refreshed centre console with gear shifter and drive mode buttons. The SUV boasts of several premium features in the form of a 12.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster, Air Quality System, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Engine Start-Stop, 12V power outlet & 2 USB-A sockets, Hands-free Electric Tailgate, Dual-zone Temperature Control and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Advertisement

As for the safety of the occupants, the C5 Aircross is equipped with an array of advanced features such as 6-Airbags Park Assist with Automatic Steering control, Reverse Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Electronic Stability Program, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Grip Control with Hill Descent Assist, Hill Start Assist and Electronic Parking Brake.

The 2022 C5 Aircross boasts of an Advanced Comfort Suspension System with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions and Laminated front windows. It is the only SUV in its segment to come with three individual sliding, reclining and retractable rear seats. The boot capacity is ranked at 580 litres which can be further extended to 1630 litres by folding the rear seats.

Advertisement

Under the bonnet, the SUV has a 1997 cc 4-cylinder DW10 FC diesel engine which generates maximum power of 174 bhp at 3750 rpm and peak torque of 400 Nm at 2000 rpm. The engine is linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. The company claims that the SUV will deliver an ARAI certified mileage of 17.5 kmpl with fuel tank capacity of 52.5 litres.

The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross is sold via 20 La Maison phygital showrooms in 19 cities namely New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut and Coimbatore.

Also Read: Citroen C3 Launched in India Starting at Introductory Price of Rs 5.70 Lakh

Advertisement

In addition, the French automaker is also offering 100 percent direct online purchase through its ‘Buy Online’ digital platform and customers can avail this service in 90 cities with the SUV getting delivered direct from the factory.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here