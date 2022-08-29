2022 Ducati Panigale V4 Range Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 26.49 Lakh

Luxury Italian motorcycle maker Ducati has announced the launch of its 2022 Panigale V4 range. The new Panigale V4 has been priced at Rs 26.49 lakh, while the Panigale V4 S is priced at Rs 31.99 lakh. Additionally, the Panigale V4 SP2 has been launched at Rs 40.99 lakh making it the top-of-the-line Panigale to be sold in the country (all prices ex-showroom, India). Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 series.

2022 Ducati Panigale V4: Design

The Panigale V4 2022 undergoes some significant changes that redesign its style, making the bike more aggressive aesthetically. The brand-new graphic project designed by the Ducati Centro Stile includes black logos applied to the full red fairings, double fabric saddle (two-tone on the S version) and, again for the S version, the red tag on the black rims.

The aggressive look is also enhanced by the work developed on the fairing, which has been refreshed compared to the previous model to improve the aerodynamic set-up following the continuous updates made in MotoGP. In this new version the bike integrates more compact and thinner double-profile-design wings with increased efficiency, which guarantee the same vertical load, up to 37 kg at 300 km/h. The lower part of the fairing also features revised extraction sockets to improve cooling and therefore, the performance of the engine, especially on racetrack. On the Panigale V4 every single detail has its own value and this is, for example, testified by the small opening on the left side of the fairing, which allows to keep the temperatures of the Quick shifter sensor under control during heavy on-track use.

The main changes on the MY22 Panigale V4, in particular, concern the saddle and the fuel tank, which have been both redesigned. The former has now a flatter shape and an improved coating, which grants easier movement of the rider’s body and reduces the rider’s tendency to move forward when braking. The fuel tank has a new shape that gives it more capacity (+1 liter) and offers a completely different fit area compared to the 2021 version, allowing riders of all sizes to better anchor under braking and to ride faster and longer.

2022 Ducati Panigale V4: Performance

The heart of the bike is represented by the MotoGP-derived 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale, which has also undergone a series of updates. The new engine is combined to a new silencer and new oil pump.

Thanks to these modifications along with dedicated engine calibration, the Desmosedici Stradale sees its maximum power increase by 1.5 hp achieving 215.5 hp at 13,000 rpm and also delivers a torque of 123.6 Nm at 9,500 rpm. It also provides the rider with a torque of over 100 Nm starting from 6,000 rpm.

One of the most distinctive innovations introduced by the 2022 engine is the adoption of a new gearbox that provides for a lengthening of the ratios for the first, second and sixth gears. This type of gear ratio is Panigale V4 R-derived - ridden in SBK World Championship - which results in with ratios more suitable for on-track use and racing activities.

Turning to in-depth details: the first gear has been lengthened by 11.6%, while the second by 5.6%. Thanks to this new gearbox, it is now easier to tackle the tightest corners in first gear, enjoying better engine braking as well as acceleration out of corners. Furthermore, the smaller revs difference between the first two ratios allows the new calibrated DQS, to work more effectively, offering rewarding results. Lastly, sixth gear has been lengthened by 1.8% allowing, in combination with the increase in engine power, a top speed which is higher than the Panigale V4 2021 by 5 km/hr.

A new Power Mode logic has been implemented on the Panigale V4 2022 which provides for 4 engine configurations: Full, High, Medium, Low. The Full and Low configurations are newly designed while the High and Medium configurations use a new strategy. Power Mode Full is the sportiest ever adopted by a Panigale V4 and allows the engine to express its full potential with torque curves without electronic filters, except for first gear.

The Power Mode Low, on the other hand, has been conceived to make road riding even more enjoyable, limiting the maximum power of the bike to 150 hp and offering a particularly manageable throttle response.

The performance of the Desmosedici Stradale engine can be improved further thanks to the racing exhaust systems contained in the Ducati Performance catalogue, for use on racetracks. The new Akrapovič exhaust, made entirely from Titanium, is equipped with high silencers alongside the tail and ensures a power increase of 12.5 hp, bringing the maximum value to 228 hp, while the maximum torque value rises to 131 Nm, with an overall weight reduction of 5 kg.

The Desmosedici Stradale is a stressed element of the chassis and the admired aluminum Front Frame is directly connected to it. The chassis is completed by the lightweight magnesium front frame and the seat post made of shell cast aluminum, fixed at the top to the Front Frame and screwed below to the head of the rear bank.

The S version of the Panigale V4 adopts an Ohlins NPX 25/30 pressurized fork, which fits into the Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based electronic control system, representing the state-of-the-art suspension for road sports bikes. This layout is SBK-derived and minimizes the risk of oil cavitation during heavier use. The result? Better braking support and at the same time great absorption of road bumps.

On the new Panigale V4 the swingarm pivot is positioned 4 mm higher than that of the 2021 bike. This special technical choice increases the anti-squat effect, stabilizing the bike in acceleration and helping the rider in all those throttle-open phases: changes of direction, out-of-corners acceleration. This new position of the pivot (which is fixed and non-adjustable) allows the biker to increase the opportunity of adjusting the suspension.

The Panigale V4 S is equipped with 3-spoke forged aluminum alloy wheels and fitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres in 120/70 ZR17 front and 200/60 ZR 17 rear sizes. As for the braking system, the bike mounts Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front with four 30 mm diameter pistons each working on 330 mm diameter discs, ensuring exceptional braking power. At the rear, it uses a 245 mm disc with 2-piston caliper.

Panigale V4 standard version also features the 43 mm diameter fully-adjustable Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF), Sachs steering damper, fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock and cast aluminum rims with a 5-spoke design.

2022 Ducati Panigale V4: Electronics

The Panigale V4 features the latest-generation electronics package based on a 6-axis inertial platform which instantly detects the bike’s roll, yaw and pitch angles. The electronics package oversees every aspect of the ride: some controls supervise start, acceleration and braking, others govern traction and others lend a helping hand in corners and out-of-the-corner stretches.

The Electronic Package consists of:

- ABS Cornering EVO

- Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 3

- Ducati Slide Control (DSC)

- Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO

- Ducati Power Launch (DPL)

- Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2

- Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO

- Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) EVO – Panigale V4 S

The Electronic suspension offers a choice between manual “Fixed" mode - which allows for “virtual-click" manual adjustment (32 clicks between fully open and fully closed for the suspension and 10 for the shock absorber) of compression, rebound and steering damping - and automatic “Dynamic" mode.

When “Dynamic" mode is selected the system automatically adjusts - on the basis of information received from the inertial platform and other sensors - compression and rebound damping in response to riding style.

The Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 system has the considerable advantage of letting riders customize the intensity of suspension response to individual riding input (braking, cornering, acceleration) and letting them modify the operating parameters of individual hardware components. This gives the rider access to next-level dynamic bike control, augmenting on-road safety and faster track lap times.

The dashboard of the Panigale V4 2022 features a new “Track Evo" Info Mode which is added to the existing Road and Track settings. Directly derived from that of the Superleggera V4 with a design close to that of the Desmosedici MotoGP, this screen offers a graphic layout of the TFT display conceived to provide an immediate view of the information but, among others, also reporting the instant speed data.

Panigale V4 versatility is also evident in the fact that it’s ready for the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS). This lets riders take incoming calls, select and listen to music or receive text messages via a Bluetooth link.

2022 Ducati Panigale V4: Availability

Bookings for all the models are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. Deliveries will begin immediately.

