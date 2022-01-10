2022 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Navigator SUV to Come Fitted with Amazon Fire TV

Tech giant Amazon has revealed that Fire TV is coming to more vehicles this year, including 2022 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Navigator SUVs. The company said that, in the fourth quarter, Stellantis was the first automaker to integrate Fire TV and deliver in-car entertainment with the release of the all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

The automaker will also bring this same experience to Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica. Additionally, Ford Explorer and Lincoln Navigator will bring Fire TV built-in to their 2022 models, the company said in a statement.

The launch of new Alexa and smart home features, including voice-forward capabilities from Netflix (aceAlexa, Play Something"), a dedicated TikTok app, the redesigned smart home dashboard, and the first smart TV deployment of Zoom.

But there’s more we can do to extend the modern entertainment experience to wherever customers are — at home or on the go, the company said.

Fire TV has the expertise to build integrations with each car company and integrate with audio systems and comfort controls that tailor to brand and customer needs, it added.

The company mentioned that it sold more than 150 million Fire TV devices worldwide in the fourth quarter.

