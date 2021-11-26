2022 Ford Ranger Pick-up Truck Makes Global Debut - Here's All You Need to Know

Ford has unveiled the new-gen version of its popular pickup truck, Ranger. The 2022 Ford Ranger moves away from the shadow of its predecessor’s Endeavour front facia and sports a larger and wider design. The SUV was unveiled by Ford Australia but it’s the same model that will hit the markets globally. The truck is now 50 mm wider than before and the wheelbase also gets an extension of 50 mm. The front of the truck is illustrated with a wider grille that housed the Matrix LED headlight. Move to the back and you will notice that Ford has managed to increase the Cargo base of the vehicle. The taillight gets fitted with an LED unit and has the Ranger logo embossed on it.

The size upgrades continue to the inside and there’s a much bigger cabin awaiting passengers. Getting a prominent positioning on the central console is a 12-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system that also gets the company’s SYNC 4. The drivers get a fully digital instrument cluster and electronic ‘short-throw gear selector. The cabin has an exterior lighting system that can be operated with the FordPass smartphone app.

Ford has done away with physical control for various key vehicle controls and options like the off toad can now only be accessed by the touchscreen now. However, essential operations like dual-zone climate control, 4×4 control for auto, audio and 2 wheel drive still get physical dials and buttons. Additionally, the truck also gets modern offerings like a wireless phone charger, 360-degree camera and USB-C ports.

The 2022 Ford Ranger gets a comparatively smaller 3 litre V6 diesel engine matched with 10 10-speed automatic transmissions. The output of the offering isn’t disclosed yet. The new engine replaces the 3.2-litre offering on the Rangers. This 3.2-litre engine also featured in the India spec Endeavour before the enforcement of the BS6 norms. With the previous engine setup, the Rangers in its Australia bound spec managed to deliver an out put of 200 PS and 470 Nm of torque. Ford is expected to continue the smaller V6 2-litre turbo and 2 litres twin-turbo diesel engines on the new Ranger.

The Ranger 2022 also previews the new Endeavour SUV which is known as Everest in other market segments. However, Ford’s exit from the Indian market, its arrival in the country’s market is very unlikely.

With all the upgrades and advancements, the new 2022 Ford Ranger is likely to be priced higher than all its predecessors. The truck could hit the Australian market at an equivalent price somewhere between Rs 29 lakh o Rs 40 lakh.

