2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Unveiled With Minor Updates - Details Here

Harley-Davidson has always been popular for their bulky chopper motorcycles like the Street Bob or the iconic Heritage Classic. The American bikemaker is the first love for riders looking for that engine thump and the joy of riding a heavy machine.

But venturing out of that arena, the manufacturer had introduced its first adventure touring motorcycle Pan America 1250 in India in August 2021. Now, nearly after a year of its unveiling in India, Harley has already started introducing updates for the bikes. The updated 2022 version of Pan America is expected to be launched by mid-2022.

The bike which was launched in two variants — Standard and Special -will be undergoing some changes as Harley aims to get rid of all the downsides of the bike. The 2022 version of both standard and special variants will be equipped with an enhanced TFT display for better visibility. Being an adventure touring motorcycle, Harley had loaded it with all off-road oriented features like Vehicle Hill Hold Control. For the Pan America 2022 version, the active time for the hill hold control has been extended from 10 seconds to up to 5 minutes.

Apart from the features, buyers will also get to see the bike in a new radiant colour which has been named as Fastback Blue/White Sand.

Meanwhile, the mechanics of the bike hasn’t been tweaked by Harley and it will be still powered by the Revolution Max 1,252 cc Engine. Harley doesn’t let any of its bike fall short of power and even in its ADV, the v-twin engine produces 127Nm of peak torque and 150bhp of power.

Prioritizing the riding comfort and safety of the rider, the Pan America model comes with some sophisticated technologies like cornering traction control system and the electronically linked braking system. Whereas, the top-spec Special variant also gets an additional semi-active suspension while the buyers can also get an Adaptive Ride Height system which is optional.

Earlier in December 2021, Harley-Davidson had recalled 2,689 units of its Pan America motorcycles due to an issue with the seat base. The company had said that the seat base was not fastened properly which could lead to further issues. Harley-Davidson had also assured the customers that the repair of the defective bikes will be done free of cost.

