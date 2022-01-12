2022 Honda CB300R Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 2.77 Lakh

After unveiling it in December at India Bike Week, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the 2022 CB300R in India at Rs 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Elaborating on 2022 CB300R, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Further reinstating our customers’ trust & Honda’s commitment towards them, the 2022 CB300R is finally here. Since its introduction, it has held high standards of engineering. With distinctive features and dynamic road presence, we are confident customers will be delighted with the new CB300R."

On this occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Wait is finally over for the CB300R in its new 2022 avatar. A fun ride on city-streets and lightest in its class, new CB300R comes with Assist & Slipper clutch which reduces fatigue and Golden Upside Down Forks which offer riding precision and enhanced sporty appeal. Overwhelmed by customers’ response received on its unveiling at India Bike Week in December’21, we are thrilled to announce the bookings open today onwards."

At the heart of CB300R ticks Bharat Stage-VI compliant 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology. The new motorcycle comes equipped with Assist & Slipper clutch which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism, while slipper function to reduce unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts, ensuring less fatigue and more comfort for a variety of rides.

The motorcycle gets 4-pot radial-mounted calipers with 296 mm hub-less floating disc for front brakes & 220 mm rear disc brake are modulated by dual-channel ABS which works on Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) for uniform front to rear ABS braking, optimum body weight distribution and minimal rear lift due to sudden braking.

The minimalistic instrument panel displays a plethora of advanced informatics along with new additional features - Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor. Positioned perfectly, a fully digitalized liquid crystal meter allows for a quick glance down at the information – night or day.

The new CB300R will be offered in two premium colors - Matte Steel Black & Pearl Spartan Red. Bookings are open from today for the new CB300R at Honda’s exclusive premium BigWing & BigWing Topline dealerships across India.

