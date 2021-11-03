2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed Globally - Here's Everything You Need to Know

After creating quite a buzz for almost two years with a slew of teasers, Husqvarna finally lifted the covers off their highly awaited Norden 901 adventure bike. The new motorcycle will hit authorised dealerships from November 2021 onwards.The KTM-owned Husqvarna Norden 901 is based on the pre-existing KTM 890 Adventure range and is built to cover long distances across challenging and diverse landscapes. However, the Swedish bikemaker’s latest offering is distinguished from its Austrian siblings by its futuristic bodywork, complete with cyclops LED headlight among other features.

According to the company’s official website, the Norden 901 is said to be ergonomically designed to work with the rider’s body and brings a tough yet lightweight approach to the mid-class adventure sector. The smooth plastics wrap tightly around a KTM-derived 889cc parallel twin engine that is housed in a light steel trellis frame, which they claim can produce 103.6bhp and 73.8lb/ft. While the parallel twin engine powerthe Norden 901, balancer shafts minimise vibration, the WP Apex forks and shock absorbers offer more adjustment, as the extra 20mm travel in the front and 15mm at the rear provide a little more composure on rough terrain.

The bike also gets 30mm of adjustment in the handlebars and the foot peg rubbers can be removed for more grip off-road. A two-piece seat gets thinner towards the tank to help riders reach the floor, while large diameter 21’’ front and 18’’ rear wheels WP suspension system offer unrivalled comfort and agility.

The all-new Norden 901 offers three selectable ride modes as standard — Street, Rain, Off-road and an optional Explorer mode to deal with demands of every terrain the rider might meet. An Easy Shift function lets clutch-less changes up and down the six-speed gearbox while a Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) maintains rear wheel composure.

Also keeping the powerful Husqy in check is the Norden 901 braking system, backed by six axis IMU, switchable Bosch Cornering ABS with Street and Off-road modes. Additionally, JJuan brakes coupled with nine-stage traction control can be unlocked when the bike is placed in the optional ‘Explorer’ mode.It can also be deactivated completely if the rider chooses to.

The bike gets a 5-inch TFT display which makes it easy to operate all these systems. It can also be connected to the user/rider’s mobile device via the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles App for turn-by-turn navigation.

There’s no word on pricing yet from the Sweden-based bike making brand, but it is expected to cost between £12,000 and £12,500 (approx. Rs12.30 lakh to Rs 12,81 lakh, excluding taxes).

