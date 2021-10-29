Home » News » Auto » 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Teased Ahead of Global Debut in November

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Teased Ahead of Global Debut in November

Hyundai Creta facelift has been teased. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Hyundai Motor Indonesia)
The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will come with LED headlights which will be more detailed in a vertical arrangement lower in the bumper with a rich dark finish.

Auto Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: October 29, 2021, 11:22 IST

The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift is set to make its global debut next month at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2021 (GIIAS). A teaser of the upcoming Creta was released by Hyundai Motors facelift ahead of its official debut. The teasers suggest that the updated Creta will receive a majorly revised front end. It is likely that the grille will be of a smoother shape extending to the SUV’s edges.

It indicates that the upcoming model will come with LED headlights which will be more detailed in a vertical arrangement lower in the bumper with a rich dark finish. LED DRLs with parametric jewel patterns will integrate into the grille. It has a boomerang-like shape when the lights are turned on. The new Creta is likely to be loaded with features like a Bose premium sound system, panoramic sunroof and a new 10.25-inch TFT LCD cluster with advanced features. The bodywork will appear slightly modified with sharper-looking alloy wheels.

Tail lamps LED at the rear will get an inward extension to make a cohesive shape. The Creta will have Bluelink, a technology that helps users to connect their vehicles and smartphones. The SUV will be offered with safety features like Stolen Vehicle Tracking & Stolen Vehicle Immobilization and a special Valet Parking Mode feature.

The 2022 Hyundai Creta will most likely get 1.5-litre petrol with 144Nm, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with 242Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel motor with 250Nm. In addition to a 6-speed manual, three automatic options will be available including CVT, 6-speed auto and a 7-speed DCT.

The Hyundai Creta is expected to launch by mid-2022 in India. The current Creta’s pricing starts at Rs 10.16 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.78 lakh. The new version can receive a hike/premium of Rs 30,000 to 45,000 over this.

first published: October 29, 2021, 11:22 IST