2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Teased Ahead of Global Debut in November

The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift is set to make its global debut next month at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2021 (GIIAS). A teaser of the upcoming Creta was released by Hyundai Motors facelift ahead of its official debut. The teasers suggest that the updated Creta will receive a majorly revised front end. It is likely that the grille will be of a smoother shape extending to the SUV’s edges.

It indicates that the upcoming model will come with LED headlights which will be more detailed in a vertical arrangement lower in the bumper with a rich dark finish. LED DRLs with parametric jewel patterns will integrate into the grille. It has a boomerang-like shape when the lights are turned on. The new Creta is likely to be loaded with features like a Bose premium sound system, panoramic sunroof and a new 10.25-inch TFT LCD cluster with advanced features. The bodywork will appear slightly modified with sharper-looking alloy wheels.

Advertisement

Tail lamps LED at the rear will get an inward extension to make a cohesive shape. The Creta will have Bluelink, a technology that helps users to connect their vehicles and smartphones. The SUV will be offered with safety features like Stolen Vehicle Tracking & Stolen Vehicle Immobilization and a special Valet Parking Mode feature.

The 2022 Hyundai Creta will most likely get 1.5-litre petrol with 144Nm, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with 242Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel motor with 250Nm. In addition to a 6-speed manual, three automatic options will be available including CVT, 6-speed auto and a 7-speed DCT.

>Also Watch:

The Hyundai Creta is expected to launch by mid-2022 in India. The current Creta’s pricing starts at Rs 10.16 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.78 lakh. The new version can receive a hike/premium of Rs 30,000 to 45,000 over this.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.