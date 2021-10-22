2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Teased Ahead of Launch - Here's All You Need to Know

South Korean auto giant Hyundai is expected to unveil the facelift version of its popular SUV Creta next month. While the exact day of launch has not been announced yet, Creat facelift will be going on sale in Indonesia first as the brand’s first locally built SUV. Now giving a glimpse of the Creta facelift SUV ahead of its launch, Hyundai shared some teaser photos on its Twitter timeline. The pictures make it clear that the new Creta is going to arrive with heavy design changes.

The exterior of this Creta gets a design overhaul inspired by its bigger siblings Tuscon and Santa Cruz. The teaser pictures show the SUV with a taller and wider front grille which has been named ‘parametric jewel grille’ by Hyundai. The SUV features LED daytime running headlamps integrated into the front grille along with projector headlamps, boomerang-shaped LED taillights and high mounted stop lamps. The daytime running lamps are integrated in a way that they will only when switched on or else they will like an extension of the grille.

In another Tweet, Hyundai shared a sktech of the SUV’s interior design that showed a touchscreen sitting in the centre of the infotainment and other controls. Creta facelift gets a D-cut steering wheel, vertical AC vent and clutter-free dashboard design. While we can expect the SUV to come loaded with all the modern convenience and safety measures, details will only get clearer with the launch.

Speculations indicate that Creat could be offered a 7 seater option along with the regular 5 seater variant. However, with Alcazar already in the market, it’s still to be seen if the company brings a seven-seater variant in India. The new facelift Creta might come to Indian sometime in 2022.

In terms of engine options, Hyundai is unlikely to bring any drastic change. The company is expected to bring the SUV only in the petrol variant in Indonesia. For the Indian market, it might consider bringing a diesel variant as well, however, we will have to wait for an official confirmation in this regard.

