2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Given Knight Edition Looks Surreal

Launched in 2019, the Hyundai Venue made quite an impression on customers seeking compact SUVs. Making the car look more appealing than it already was, the company recently unveiled the facelift 2022 Hyundai Venue. The mid-life makeover loaded the Hyundai Venue with hordes of new touches of artistry.

Now, a conceptualiser-cum-designer on YouTube has teased what the new Hyundai Venue would look like in all-black. Inspired by the knight edition that was added to Hyundai Creta’s trims, the Hyundai Venue, with the revamped colour scheme, looks devilishly alluring. Brought to life by SRK Designs, the conceptualiser used the Fiery Red Hyundai Venue and gave the car the required touch-ups.

As you can see, the Hyundai Venue knight edition gets a blacked-out outfit covering the car from the front to the rear. This includes the bash plate, alloy wheels, door handles, and roof rails. The front fascia features a black-tinted grille with hints of red peeping out the grooves. The red accent also covers the blackened ORVMs. Based on the design scheme, the interiors of the car are also expected to feature these red hints.

Although the company is yet to launch the knight edition for the Hyundai Venue officially, there are tons of ideas that it can pick up, if not the exact design. This black edition in cars is slowly taking the shape of a trend. Companies such as Jeep and Tata are already offering their products in these colour-dominant variants.

The new Hyundai Venue comes in three engine options. These are 1.2-litre MPi Petrol, the Kappa 1-litre GDi Petrol, and the U2 1.5-litre CRDi Diesel. The South Koream company offers a total Of four transmission options – 5-speed MT mated with 1.2-litre, 6-speed MT mated with 1.5-litre, and 6-speed iMT & 7-speed DCT with 1-litre.

The Hyundai Venue facelift comes at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.57 lakh for the top-end variant.

