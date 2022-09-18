2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Hyundai Venue: Know the Differences and Similarities

Hyundai India launched the 2022 model of the sub-compact SUV Venue in June. Now the South-Korean car maker has launched the high-performance version of the SUV in the form of Hyundai Venue N-Line. The sportier iteration of Venue gets a host of updates when compared to the standard version.

The Venue N-Line is Hyundai’s second N-Line product after the i20 in the company’s line-up in India and will compete with the likes of Kia Sonet X-Line and Nissan Magnite Turbo. The Venue N-Line offers a more joyful driving experience along with cosmetic and mechanical updates. Let us take a look at the differences and similarities between the new Hyundai Venue N-Line and the standard Venue.

2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Hyundai Venue: Differences

The most noticeable difference in the styling of the Venue N-Line is the red accents on the bumpers, doors, and roof rails. In addition, there is also a front grille finished in dark chrome and new 16-inch alloy wheels along with red brake callipers. The Venue N-Line also gets a spoiler, split skid plate, and dual-tip exhaust while the exhaust is hidden on the standard Venue.

Customers will have three paint schemes to choose from which include Thunder Blue, Polar White, and Shadow Grey. The red accents continue on the interiors with AC vents and black seats featuring in-your-face styling.

Hyundai Venue N-Line comes only with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which generates 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of torque while mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The slightly noisy exhaust adds to the overall charm of the SUV. Additionally, Hyundai has tweaked N-Line’s suspension and steering to add a sportier element.

2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line vs Hyundai Venue: Similarities

All said and done, the Venue N-Line shares the same silhouette as the regular version. The Venue N-Line has the same dimensions, headlights, and tail lamps as the standard Venue. Hyundai’s new Venue N-Line also has similar futuristic interiors that consist of an 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and navigation, voice recognition, a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, rear AC vents, wireless phone charging, connected car tech, and more.

