2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Facelift Launched in India, Priced at Rs 30.72 Lakh

The much-anticipated 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk has been launched at an introductory special price of Rs 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially, the Compass Trailhawk is the off-road-focused version of the standard Compass. The Trailhawk has several points of differentiation and significant changes from the previous generation of the SUV. For example, the bumpers on this Trailhawk variant are different from those on the standard Jeep Compass, enabling better approach and departure angles. In addition to the usual Jeep Compass features, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk has a “Rock" mode (AWD).

The model’s raised suspension allows it to wade in water up to 19 inches deep, making it ideal for off-roading in comparison to the Jeep Compass. While the turning radius remains unchanged at 5.7m, the SUV boasts 225/65 R17 all-season tyres that provide better grip on a variety of terrain, including sand, mud, snow, and even rocks. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk facelift sports LED projector headlamps, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED front cornering fog lamps, a new grey seven-slot grille with black surround, rain-sensing front wipers and 17-inch Trailhawk alloy wheels.

Furthermore, the Compass Trailhawk also gets a 360-degree parking camera, 12V power outlet, UconnectTM with 10-inch touchscreen display, integrated navigation & voice commands and nine speakers with a subwoofer. In addition to these features, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk is distinguished by the ‘Trail Rated’ badge, to show off its off-road potential. Jeep only offers the Compass Trailhawk with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel (Multijet) which produces 170hp and 350Nm of torque. It comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox (torque converter).

The off-roading credentials of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk are further complemented by a crawl ratio of 20:1, a ramp travel index of 321, a Jeep Select-Terrain system with five driving modes, a frequency-damped suspension, and more.

