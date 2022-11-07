2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Bookings Start in India, Local Production Begins in Pune

Jeep India has commenced the series production of the fifth-gen Grand Cherokee SUV at its Ranjangaon facility in the country. Being the Italian brand’s fourth model to be manufactured locally in India, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee bookings are open now across select company dealerships and online with deliveries expected to begin by the end of the month.

Based on an all-new architecture, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will come with a sculpted aerodynamic body. It will also get a full suite of Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) which will include safety features like Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Passive Pedestrian Protection, Drowsy Driver Detection, Active Lane Management System, and Intersection Collision Assist System.

Speaking at the start of production ceremony, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, “The all-new Grand Cherokee promises exceptional experience for the driver as well as the passengers. The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been developed and engineered to deliver legendary capabilities, class-leading spaciousness, and excellent safety, making the 5th-gen model a global icon in the luxury SUV segment."

The cabin will be offered in premium Capri leather upholstery with perforated inserts. The company has introduced a lowered and tapered roof with large panoramic sunroof as standard. Some of the notable features in the new SUV will be slim HVAC vents, Active Noise Control System, 3 Point seatbelt and Occupant Detection for all 5 passengers, 10-inch Heads up display, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster panel, 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display and Full Connectivity package with remote functions.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will also boasts of over 110 safety features. The company would provide 24×7 dedicated assistance to the customers. Mechanically, it will come equipped with the Quadra-Trac I 4×4 System and Selec-Terrain traction management system. “The generous mix of content and features blended to a legendary offering compliments the premium and exemplary lifestyle of our customers," added Mahajan.

