2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Launched at Rs 77.50 Lakh: Design, Features, Engine and More

Jeep India has launched the 2022 Grand Cherokee at a sticker price of Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. Built on a brand-new architecture, it has been equipped with 33 connected features and 4×4 Quadra-Trac system. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be available at select company dealerships with deliveries starting at the end of November 2022.

Also Read: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Local Production Begins in Pune, Bookings Start

Commenting on the launch of the all-new Grand Cherokee in India, Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “As promised, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is the fourth model to be Made in India. With the all-new Grand Cherokee, adventure lovers will have a distinctive blend of luxury, fortified with segment best features, innovative technology, and composed driving dynamics elevating the brand position to the luxury segment."

Advertisement

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Design

The 2022 Grand Cherokee comes with a ground clearance of 215 mm along with water wading capacity of 533 mm. It retains most of its signature design elements such as the iconic seven-slot grille, lowered-roof and beltline, wide window glass etc. to name a few. The SUV rides on 20-inch dual tone alloy wheels while LEDs have been used in the headlamps, fog lamps and tail-lamp cluster.

Advertisement

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Interior

Advertisement

The cabin features leather seats with perforated inserts and sleek AC vents while the centre stack has been realigned. The front bin can now house a couple of wireless devices and a wireless charger. The Italian brand claims that the fifth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts of class-leading legroom in the second row. The connectivity features onboard are 24X7 Dedicated Assistance, Remote Vehicle Management, Monitor Vehicle Parameters, Navigation & Connected Traffic & Travel, 24-hour surveillance & Automatic Crash/ Breakdown detection.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Features

Advertisement

Some of the notable features in the SUV include 10.1 inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10-inch windshield Heads Up Display, digital rear view mirror, Over-the-air map updates, Amazon Alexa virtual assistant, pure leather-wrapped instrument panel, second row window shades, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, LED ambient lighting system, 8-way adjustable front seats with power, lumbar and memory function, first row heated/ventilated seats with three-level configurable controls, and a segment first 10.25 inch passenger screen.

Advertisement

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Safety Features

The SUV gets over 110 advanced safety and security features including Active Driving Assistance System (ADAS), 360-Degree Surround View, Drowsy Driver Detection, 3 Point seatbelt and occupant detection for all 5 passengers.

Nipun J. Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, added, “The Jeep Grand Cherokee is our global flagship and offers new level of luxury, safety, technology and comfort. The all-new Grand Cherokee is the epitome of prestige & panache to our unique, enthusiastic and growing customer base who accept nothing short of the best."

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Engine

Under the bonnet, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged I-4 petrol engine which churns out top power of 268 bhp and peak torque of 400 Nm. The power is transmitted to all the four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The noteworthy thing here is that the all-wheel-drive mode gets activated automatically whenever the system detects the need. The 4×4 Quadra-Trac system works in accordance with the Selec-Terrain system with four terrain modes namely Auto, Sport, Snow, Mud/Sand.

Read all the Latest Auto News here