2022 Kia Niro Crossover Teased Ahead of Official Debut on November 25: Watch Video

Kia is on a roll and is all set to release its next-generation hybrid offering - the Kia Niro - this Thursday. The automaker will unveil the 2022 Kia Niro on November 25 at the Seoul Mobility Show. The crossover SUV will be available in the South Korean and European automobile markets by mid-2022.

The 2022 Kia Niro is at the top of the company’s strategy to become a “sustainable mobility solutions provider”. The crossover Niro is also expected to have a fully-electric version based on the HabaNiro concept introduced by the company in 2019. In addition, two powertrain options – hybrid and plug-in hybrid – are also anticipated for the second-generation Kia Niro.

Advertisement

The car boasts of a bold front fascia aligning with the automaker’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. The face hones futuristic shaped LED DRLs, a wide reworked version of the 'tiger nose' grille, and the new logo packs the car from the front and back nicely. The rear end shows a pair of C-pillar-mounted vertical LED taillights shaped like a boomerang. The alloy wheels complement the overall appearance of the car.

>WATCH VIDEO:

The interior of the upcoming Niro was also teased, and the cabin looks similar to the Kia EV6. The dashboard layout looks driver-centric with a two-spoke steering wheel. The centre of the dashboard holds a dual-screen setup consisting of a digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system.

The e-Niro uses an adapted version of the combustion car's platform. This is expected to be the case for the second-gen model as well.

>Also Watch:

For buyers in India, the wait gets a bit longer though. The next-gen Kia Niro is expected to arrive in India in 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.