2022 Lexus NX 350h Compact Luxury SUV Launched in India, Price Starts at 64.90 Lakh

2022 Lexus NX 350h. (Image source: Lexus)
The Nexus NX 350h arrives in India in three trims, Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport. It comes with tweaks in exterior styling, new additional features and a new petrol-hybrid engine option.

Auto Desk| News18.com
Updated: March 09, 2022, 14:19 IST

Lexus has opened its 2022 act in India with the NX luxury SUV. The company launched the car with prices starting at Rs 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The car arrives to our shores in three trims, Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport. For the new model year, the car comes with tweaks in exterior styling, new additional features and a new petrol-hybrid engine option.

On the outside, changes are minimal. The car carries the same shell as its predecessor. Starting at the front, the car continues with its signature spindle-shaped grille that now comes with a new pattern. The LED DRLs inside the LED headlamp cluster has been repositioned and the bumpers are also changed giving the car a sharper appeal.

At the sides, the car gets new alloy wheels that come with a new design, depending on the size. At the back, the NX 350h gets a new horizontal light bar that runs across the boot. The car also gets L-shaped split headlamps.

On the inside, the car comes with a new cabin. Dominating the dash is a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The car now gets a digital instrument cluster along with a new steering wheel, and fresh leather upholstery.

Powering the new NX 350h is a 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 275bhp and 435 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. In India, the car rivals the BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Audi Q5, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC in the luxury SUV segment.

first published: March 09, 2022, 13:39 IST