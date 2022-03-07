2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV to Launch in India on March 9 - All Details Here

Lexus is gearing up to launch the NX 350h in India on March 9. The hybrid SUV will rival the recently updated BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60. It will be sold with a one sole engine option and will come in three trims - Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport. The Japanese automaker has already opened bookings for the luxury SUV in India and is expected to commence deliveries soon after the launch.

The latest iteration of the NX 350h comes with a number of interior and exterior design changes, along with dimension changes, as well. In fact, the 2022 NX is longer, wider, taller, and even has a longer wheelbase than the previous generation model. Just so you know, the updated NX has already been unveiled globally, and the changes on the outside include a sharper body all-around along with new headlamps. Then there’s the new bumpers, taillamp and front grille.

On the inside, the biggest changes have to be the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system (14-inch on higher variants), digital instrument cluster and new steering wheel. Lexus has also removed the touchpad along with other switchgear located in the centre console, making for a much more contemporary feel. Other equipment is expected to be on par with the international counterpart, but, there could be some omissions. The NX 350h, as the name suggests, will be powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine that has a combined power figure of 244hp.

That’s because the 350h comes with a set of e-motors attached to the front and rear axles, and is also equipped with an all-wheel-drive system. This motor comes mated to a six-speed e-CVT gearbox. Although there is a two-wheel-drive version of the NX abroad, there’s no confirmation if this variant will make its way to India, just yet.

